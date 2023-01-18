2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike First Look [5 Fast Facts]

The Road Glide name comes to the world of three-wheeler with the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike. The new trike takes the performance-oriented Freewheeler platform and adds a Road Glide fairing. Let’s get the Fast Facts rumbling.
The iconic frame-mounted shark fairing performs multiple duties on the new Road Glide 3 Trike. In addition to protection from the wind at high speeds and the weather when it gets unruly, the fairing houses a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.
The Boom! Box GTS system turns the hod-rod Freewheeler into a road-trip-ready trike. The 6.5-inch touchscreen features GPS, AM/FM and weather radio bands, music, and telephone integration when paired to your smartphone. iPhone users will be happy to see Apple CarPlay on the display. If you don’t like the touchscreen interface and prefer to keep your hands on the grip, there are hand controls on the handlebar.
Although it doesn’t get the top box of the Tri Glide Ultra, the ’23 Road Glide 3 Trike has an integrated trunk. Potential passengers on long-haul tours will notice the lack of a backrest while they are admiring the trike’s sleek lines. Floorboards provide a comfortable foot platform when piling on the miles.
Power is provided by a Milwaukee-Eight 114. It’s air- and oil-cooled, with a tidy oil cooler mounted low between the frame’s front downtubes. This is in contrast to the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 found in the Tri Glide Ultra. Look for the Road Glide 3 to benefit from 118 ft-lbs of torque from its V-twin.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike will come in three colors and two finishes: Vivid Black Vivid Black w/ Black Finish Gray Haze Gray Haze w/ Black Finish Bright Billiard Blue Bright Billiard Blue w/ Black Finish
You will pay a bit more for the Black Finish, and prices start at $32,999.
Location photography by Aaron Brimhall and Ben Christensen
2023 Yamaha XSR700 plus Steve Rapp, Daytona 200 Winner
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa. This legendary Sportbike is the quickest, most technologically advanced, and the most aerodynamic Hayabusa ever. Head into your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Yamaha XSR700. That’s the retro-styled version of the MT-07 that comes in any color you like—as long as it’s black. Actually, it looks really good with the gold accents on the gas tank and the matching gold wheels. Teejay tells us whether there’s a decent bike lurking under all that flash.
In our second segment, I chat with Steve Rapp. An ex-factory Suzuki and Ducati rider in the Moto America race series, Steve, among many other accomplishments won the prestigious Daytona 200. He also competed with real credibility in a couple of MotoGP races for Richard Stanboli of Attack Performance.
After retiring from professional road racing Steve became a commercial pilot, flying A320s out of LAX for Alaska Airlines. I suspect he’s the only Airline Captain that’s also an ex-professional motorcycle racer. Steve’s calm, matter-of-fact delivery when talking about his high-speed escapades was interesting to say the least. Very impressive guy indeed.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.