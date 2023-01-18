2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike First Look [5 Fast Facts]

Don Williams
The Road Glide name comes to the world of three-wheeler with the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike. The new trike takes the performance-oriented Freewheeler platform and adds a Road Glide fairing. Let’s get the Fast Facts rumbling.

  1. The iconic frame-mounted shark fairing performs multiple duties on the new Road Glide 3 Trike. In addition to protection from the wind at high speeds and the weather when it gets unruly, the fairing houses a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike First Look: Colors

  1. The Boom! Box GTS system turns the hod-rod Freewheeler into a road-trip-ready trike. The 6.5-inch touchscreen features GPS, AM/FM and weather radio bands, music, and telephone integration when paired to your smartphone. iPhone users will be happy to see Apple CarPlay on the display. If you don’t like the touchscreen interface and prefer to keep your hands on the grip, there are hand controls on the handlebar.

  1. Although it doesn’t get the top box of the Tri Glide Ultra, the ’23 Road Glide 3 Trike has an integrated trunk. Potential passengers on long-haul tours will notice the lack of a backrest while they are admiring the trike’s sleek lines. Floorboards provide a comfortable foot platform when piling on the miles.

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike First Look: Prices and MSRP

  1. Power is provided by a Milwaukee-Eight 114. It’s air- and oil-cooled, with a tidy oil cooler mounted low between the frame’s front downtubes. This is in contrast to the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 found in the Tri Glide Ultra. Look for the Road Glide 3 to benefit from 118 ft-lbs of torque from its V-twin.

  1. The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike will come in three colors and two finishes:

    Vivid Black

    Vivid Black w/ Black Finish

    Gray Haze

    Gray Haze w/ Black Finish

    Bright Billiard Blue

    Bright Billiard Blue w/ Black Finish


    You will pay a bit more for the Black Finish, and prices start at $32,999.

Location photography by Aaron Brimhall and Ben Christensen

2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 Trike

 

