2023 Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Lineup First Look: 39 Pics

The wait is over—the 2023 Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary models are here. Seven models are getting the special treatment, with the CVO Road Glide Limited going right over the top.The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary will be limited to 1500 examples distributed around the glove. As you would expect of a Custom Vehicle Operations motorcycle, the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary gets its own paint job. An H-D insider tells us that it’s “one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson.”
The CVO painters start with a base coat of Anniversary Black. Over that, they apply panels of Heirloom Red. Those panels get hand-applied gold paint scallop around a bright red pinstripe. Inside the panels on the fairing is an aggressively rendered eagle, though it’s not screamin’. The pinstripe and scallop combination is reprised on the front fender, leg guards, side panels, side cases, and top box.Moving onto the fuel tank, you’ll find it adorned with a gold-plated medallion depicting an Arts Décoratifs eagle. Below that, the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 features red accents on the pushrod tube collars and rocker boxes. The air cleaner and parts of the power train get a luxurious golden hue.The seat is Alcantara, with contrasting gold and red stitching. Chrome is in abundance on the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary.Heirloom Red is also the dominant color on the six standard models getting the 120th Anniversary treatment.Half of the 120th Anniversary models come from the Grand America Touring lineups—the Ultra Limited, the Street Glide Special, and the Road Glide Special. Both the Street and Road Glide Specials come with the premium Black Trim. Two of the Anniversary models are Softails—the Fat Boy 114 and Heritage Classic 114, with the Heritage Classic in Chrome Trim. Filling out the Anniversary lineup is a Tri Glide Ultra trike.These six models get panels with a Midnight Crimson fade filling, framed by a bright-red pinstripe—this includes the fairing, side bags, and top box, as applicable. The Art Deco eagle appears again on the fuel tank of each model. Red-fade drivetrain accents enhance the motor and air cleaner. The Ultra Limited, Heritage Classic, and Tri Glide get gold badging on the front fender.Each Anniversary model is a limited edition, with the Tri Glide being the most exclusive (1100 examples) and the Fat Boy 114 being the more prevalent (3000 examples). The Street and Road Glide Specials will have 1600 of each made, with 1300 Ultra Limiteds produced, and 1700 Heritage Classic 114s will roll off the production line.Here’s the pricing:
2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Anniversary: $21,699 MSRP
2023 Yamaha XSR700 plus Steve Rapp, Daytona 200 Winner
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Yamaha XSR700. That’s the retro-styled version of the MT-07 that comes in any color you like—as long as it’s black. Actually, it looks really good with the gold accents on the gas tank and the matching gold wheels. Teejay tells us whether there’s a decent bike lurking under all that flash.
In our second segment, I chat with Steve Rapp. An ex-factory Suzuki and Ducati rider in the Moto America race series, Steve, among many other accomplishments won the prestigious Daytona 200. He also competed with real credibility in a couple of MotoGP races for Richard Stanboli of Attack Performance.
After retiring from professional road racing Steve became a commercial pilot, flying A320s out of LAX for Alaska Airlines. I suspect he’s the only Airline Captain that’s also an ex-professional motorcycle racer. Steve’s calm, matter-of-fact delivery when talking about his high-speed escapades was interesting to say the least. Very impressive guy indeed.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.