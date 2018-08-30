2019 Harley-Davidson Trike Updates, Specs and Photos

For 2019, the Harley-Davidson 3-wheeler family features two models: the Tri Glide Ultra and the Freewheeler.

The trikes are far from carryovers, and include new-for-2019 technology such as a linked brake system, traction control, revised suspension and the inclusion of the Milwaukee 114 powerplant.

Following is an overview the new features available on the 2019 Harley Tri Glide Ultra and Freewheeler.

New Electronic Reflex Linked Brake System with Cornering Control Features

For 2019, both Harley-Davidson three wheelers will arrive with the new Reflex Linked Brake System, which is fully electronic and uses an inertial meausurement unit (IMU) and ABS sensor to enhance traction, stability and braking control during all types of riding conditions, especially in the wet and under an emergency situation.

The Electronic Reflex Linked Brake System is highlighted by four features:

Traction Control (TCS)

Harley says its TCS is designed to prevent the rear wheels from excessive spinning under acceleration, which could occur on wet or slippery road surfaces or when abrupt acceleration is commanded by the rider. If the TCS detects that a rear wheel is losing traction under acceleration it will apply brake pressure to limit wheel spin.

Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS)

Harley says its DSCS is designed to prevent excessive rear wheel slip under deceleration, which typically occurs when the rider makes an abrupt down-shift gear change or decelerates on wet or slippery road surfaces. When DSCS detects excessive rear wheel slip under deceleration it will adjust engine torque delivery to better match rear-wheel speed to road speed.

ABS

Harley’s ABS is designed to prevent the wheels from locking up under braking, with the goal of maximizing deceleration while maintaining straight-line stability when braking on wet or slippery road surfaces or over-braking due to an unexpected hazard. The ABS detects if wheels are approaching lock up under braking and if so, modulates the brake pressure to limit wheel slip.

Linked Braking

Harley says its Reflex Linked Brake System electronically links braking through both the front brake hand lever and the rear brake foot pedal. Linking will be active any time the brakes are applied and vehicle speed is above approximately 4.3 mph. The brakes will remain linked as long as the rider continues to apply a brake control.

When the front or rear brake is actuated above approximately 4.3 mph, Harley says the system applies a proportional amount of pressure to both brakes on the other axle. The amount of brake pressure applied to the other axle depends upon many factors including how hard the rider is applying the brake, the vehicle speed, and if the vehicle is turning. The amount of pressure electronically applied to the other axle is less than what a rider could apply directly with the linked axle’s lever or pedal.

The linked brakes are a rider aid, and do not replace proper braking techniques. The maximum vehicle deceleration on most surfaces is still reached by the rider applying both the front and rear brake controls.

A technical highlight of the system is its ability to measure lateral acceleration – the force the rider feels in turns – and adjust accordingly as that lateral force affects available traction. For example, the brake pressure required to limit wheel slip when cornering is typically lower than the pressure required under straight line operation, so when the system senses lateral acceleration that indicates the trike is cornering, the ABS response is adjusted accordingly. The action of Traction Control and linked braking also adjust based on lateral acceleration.

New Front and Rear Suspension for Harley-Davidson Trike Models

Along with the new electronics arrives all-new front and rear suspension for the 2019 Tri Glide Ultra and Freewheeler.

The new front suspension features dual-bending valve internal technology for linear damping performance, a smooth ride and confidence-inspiring handling and braking performance.

Emulsion technology rear suspension features a single-knob pre-load adjustment that is easy to reach below the seat and requires no maintenance. The hand adjustment and expanded pre-load range enable easy pre-load adjustment for optimal suspension performance to suit rider preference and the weight of a passenger and luggage.

Harley also says that this same suspension technology is available as an upgrade for 2014-2018 Tri-Glide Ultra and 2015-2018 Freewheeler models.

New Engine for Harley-Davidson Touring and Trike Models

Harley has also upgraded the powerplant in both trikes. The Tri Glide Ultra and Freewheeler now feature the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, which delivers up to five percent more torque over the M8 107 (123 ft/lbs vs. 117 ft/lbs), and up to 5 percent quicker 0-to-60 mph acceleration.

Following are the specs, colors, prices and photos.

2019 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Specs (FLHTCUTG):

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 121 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 49 mm dual-bending valve

Rear suspension: Hand-adjustable rear suspension

Wheels: Machined cast aluminum

Front brakes: Dual 300mm Discs w/ 4-piston fixed caliper

Rear brake: 270mm Disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Trail: 3.94 inches

Seat height: 27.1inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg

Curb weight: 1243 pounds

2019 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Colors/Prices (MSRP):

Vivid Black: $36,099

Twisted Cherry: $36,949

Midnight Blue/Barracuda Silver; Wicked Red/Barracuda Silver: $$37,449

Kinetic Green: $37,849

Scorched Orange/Black Denim; Silver Flux/Black Fuse: $38,499

2019 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Photos

2019 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 121 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 49 mm dual-bending valve

Rear suspension: Hand-adjustable rear suspension

Wheels: Machined cast aluminum

Front brakes: Dual 300mm Discs w/ 4-piston fixed caliper

Rear brake: 270mm Disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Trail: 3.96 inches

Seat height: 26.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 1118 pounds

2019 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Colors/Prices (MSRP):

Vivid Black: $28,099

Wicked Red Denim; Bonneville Salt Pearl: $28,599

Blue Max: $29,699

Scorched Orange/Black Denim: $30,399

2019 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Photos