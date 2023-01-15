2023 Dakar Rally Results [Benavides Beats Price by Seconds]

Don Williams
Kevin Benavides

After over 44 hours of timed racing, it was an incredibly close finish in the 2023 Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides beat teammate Toby Price by just 43 seconds. That’s less than one second per hour—a gap of less than 0.027 percent. Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes rounded out the podium, finishing just over five minutes behind Benavides—a difference of less than 0.2 percent.

2023 Dakar Rallly Results
Kevin Benavides

Going into the final day, Price led Benavides by 12 seconds. However, Price struggled to hit waypoints. It was the first time a rider lost the lead in the final stage. Howes, riding in his fifth Dakar Rally, led the event for six days.

2023 Dakar Rally Results
Toby Price

The win is Benavides’ second Dakar Rally victory; he also won in 2021. Price already had two Dakar Rally wins—2016 and 2019. Last year’s Dakar Rally winner, Sam Sunderland, crashed out of the opening stage. Ricky Brabec, who won the Dakar in 2020 and the opening 2023 stage, had to withdraw with an injury in the third stage.

2023 Dakar Rally Results
Skyler Howes

Photography by Cristiano Barni, Edoardo Bauer et al

2023 Dakar Rally Final Results

 

RiderCountryTeamTimeGapPenalty
1.Kevin BenavidesArgentinaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing44:27:203:00
2.Toby PriceAustraliaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing44:28:03 00:431:00
3.Skyler HowesUSAHusqvarna Factory Racing44:32:2405:041:00
4.Pablo QuintanillaChileMonster Energy Honda Team44:46:2219:022:00
5.Adrien Van BeverenFranceMonster Energy Honda Team44:47:5020:30
6.Luciano BenavidesArgentinaHusqvarna Factory Racing44:50:0222:421:00
7.Daniel SandersAustraliaRed Bull GasGas Factory Racing44:53:1725:577:00
8.Jose Ignacio Cornejo FlorimoChileMonster Energy Honda Team45:18:4151:21
9.Lorenzo SantolinoSpainSherco Factory45:45:131:17:5315:00
10.Franco CaimiArgentinaHero Motorsports Team Rally46:05:241:38:041:00

