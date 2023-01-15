2023 Dakar Rally Results [Benavides Beats Price by Seconds]

After over 44 hours of timed racing, it was an incredibly close finish in the 2023 Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides beat teammate Toby Price by just 43 seconds. That’s less than one second per hour—a gap of less than 0.027 percent. Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes rounded out the podium, finishing just over five minutes behind Benavides—a difference of less than 0.2 percent.Going into the final day, Price led Benavides by 12 seconds. However, Price struggled to hit waypoints. It was the first time a rider lost the lead in the final stage. Howes, riding in his fifth Dakar Rally, led the event for six days.
The win is Benavides’ second Dakar Rally victory; he also won in 2021. Price already had two Dakar Rally wins—2016 and 2019. Last year’s Dakar Rally winner, Sam Sunderland, crashed out of the opening stage. Ricky Brabec, who won the Dakar in 2020 and the opening 2023 stage, had to withdraw with an injury in the third stage.Photography by Cristiano Barni, Edoardo Bauer et al2023 Dakar Rally Final Results
2023 Yamaha XSR700 plus Steve Rapp, Daytona 200 Winner
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa. This legendary Sportbike is the quickest, most technologically advanced, and the most aerodynamic Hayabusa ever. Head into your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Yamaha XSR700. That’s the retro-styled version of the MT-07 that comes in any color you like—as long as it’s black. Actually, it looks really good with the gold accents on the gas tank and the matching gold wheels. Teejay tells us whether there’s a decent bike lurking under all that flash.
In our second segment, I chat with Steve Rapp. An ex-factory Suzuki and Ducati rider in the Moto America race series, Steve, among many other accomplishments won the prestigious Daytona 200. He also competed with real credibility in a couple of MotoGP races for Richard Stanboli of Attack Performance.
After retiring from professional road racing Steve became a commercial pilot, flying A320s out of LAX for Alaska Airlines. I suspect he’s the only Airline Captain that’s also an ex-professional motorcycle racer. Steve’s calm, matter-of-fact delivery when talking about his high-speed escapades was interesting to say the least. Very impressive guy indeed.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.