2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results, Coverage + Standings

By
Don Williams
-

Opening night at Anaheim is always an unpredictable affair, and the 2023 Anaheim 1 was no exception. The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series has a finishing order that might not sound too surprising, but how the race unfolded was certainly unexpected. In the end, defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac broke his A1 curse, just as Jett Lawrence did in the 250SX West class, and took home the win on a tricky track.

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results: Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Colt Nichols.
Rookie Colt Nichols (#45) grabs the holeshot ahead of Justin Barcia (#51) and Eli Tomac (#1).

Tomac and Chase Sexton brought Heat wins into the Main Event, but it was rookie Colt Nichols who grabbed the holeshot, with three-time A1 winner Justin Barcia leading the first three laps. Tomac was slotted into P2 with Ken Roczen right there.

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results: Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

On lap 4 (of 21), Barcia went off the track, handing the lead to Tomac, with Malcolm Stewart promoted to P3. Stewart made it past Roczen two laps later, and two laps after that, Sexton passed Roczen for P3. All the while, Tomac extended his lead.

Justin Barcia leads Eli Tomac early in the Main Event.

However, Tomac made an unforced error on lap 9, going down on the face of the jump that split the starting line. Stewart inherited the lead, with Sexton in hot pursuit.

On lap 13, Stewart made an error in a rhythm section, allowing Sexton to close and make an aggressive pass in a 180-degree left-hander. The two bumped, with Stewart going off the track, giving Sexton a comfortable lead.

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results: Sexton and Stewart
Chase Sexton passes Malcolm Stewart for the lead, sending Stewart off the track.

Tomac worked his way up to P3, passing Roczen on lap 14. Two laps later, Tomac passed Stewart to move into p2. Tomac charged toward Sexton, who was struggling, with Tomac taking the lead on lap 18. Stewart went down hard on the same lap while running in a podium position and was unable to continue.

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results - Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

From there, Tomac cruised uncontested to the win. Cooper Webb passed Sexton with two laps remaining, with Sexton holding onto P3 ahead of a charging Dylan Ferrandis. Roczen rounded out the top 5.

Dylan Ferrandis

Nichols converted his holeshot into a P6 finish, ahead of Jason Anderson, who fell on lap 9 when running in P4. Aaron Plessinger finished in P8, ahead of Adam Cianciarulo and Joey Savatgy, to wrap up the top 10.

In the battle of the brothers, Justin Hill’s P15 beat his sibling Josh by two positions.

Racing resumes next week at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for details.

Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures

 2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda

  4. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

  6. Colt Nichols, Honda

  7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

  9. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki

  10. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki

  11. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  12. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  13. Christian Craig, Husqvarna

  14. Dean Wilson, Honda

  15. Justin Hill, KTM

  16. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

  17. Josh Hill, KTM

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas

  19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  20. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki

  21. John Short, Kawasaki

  22. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 1 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 26 points (1W, 1 P, 1 T5)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 23 (1P, 1 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 21 (1P, 1 T5)

  4. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 19 (1 T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 18 (1 T5)

  6. Colt Nichols, Honda, 17

  7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 16

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 15

  9. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 14

  10. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 13

  11. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 12

  12. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  13. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 10

  14. Dean Wilson, Honda, 9

  15. Justin Hill, KTM, 8

  16. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 7

  17. Josh Hill, KTM, 6

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 5

  19. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 4

  20. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 3

  21. John Short, Kawasaki, 2

  22. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 1

 

 

