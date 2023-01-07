2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results, Coverage + Standings

Opening night at Anaheim is always an unpredictable affair, and the 2023 Anaheim 1 was no exception. The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series has a finishing order that might not sound too surprising, but how the race unfolded was certainly unexpected. In the end, defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac broke his A1 curse, just as Jett Lawrence did in the 250SX West class, and took home the win on a tricky track.Tomac and Chase Sexton brought Heat wins into the Main Event, but it was rookie Colt Nichols who grabbed the holeshot, with three-time A1 winner Justin Barcia leading the first three laps. Tomac was slotted into P2 with Ken Roczen right there.
On lap 4 (of 21), Barcia went off the track, handing the lead to Tomac, with Malcolm Stewart promoted to P3. Stewart made it past Roczen two laps later, and two laps after that, Sexton passed Roczen for P3. All the while, Tomac extended his lead.However, Tomac made an unforced error on lap 9, going down on the face of the jump that split the starting line. Stewart inherited the lead, with Sexton in hot pursuit.On lap 13, Stewart made an error in a rhythm section, allowing Sexton to close and make an aggressive pass in a 180-degree left-hander. The two bumped, with Stewart going off the track, giving Sexton a comfortable lead.Tomac worked his way up to P3, passing Roczen on lap 14. Two laps later, Tomac passed Stewart to move into p2. Tomac charged toward Sexton, who was struggling, with Tomac taking the lead on lap 18. Stewart went down hard on the same lap while running in a podium position and was unable to continue.From there, Tomac cruised uncontested to the win. Cooper Webb passed Sexton with two laps remaining, with Sexton holding onto P3 ahead of a charging Dylan Ferrandis. Roczen rounded out the top 5.Nichols converted his holeshot into a P6 finish, ahead of Jason Anderson, who fell on lap 9 when running in P4. Aaron Plessinger finished in P8, ahead of Adam Cianciarulo and Joey Savatgy, to wrap up the top 10.In the battle of the brothers, Justin Hill’s P15 beat his sibling Josh by two positions.Racing resumes next week at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for details.Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures
2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Cooper Webb, KTM
Chase Sexton, Honda
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
Ken Roczen, Suzuki
Colt Nichols, Honda
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Aaron Plessinger, KTM
Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Christian Craig, Husqvarna
Dean Wilson, Honda
Justin Hill, KTM
Grant Harlan, Yamaha
Josh Hill, KTM
Justin Starling, GasGas
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
John Short, Kawasaki
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 1 of 17 rounds)
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast — Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa. This legendary Sportbike is the quickest, most technologically advanced and aerodynamic Hayabusa ever. Head into your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editors Kelly Callan and Teejay Adams discuss the new Kawasaki KLX 230 … but with a slightly different twist. This dual-sport actually comes in 2 other flavors than just the standard, neat trail bike we’ve seen before. Kelly has ridden the KLX230SM (Supermoto version), while Teejay got her first taste of off-road riding on the KLX230S model—that’s the one with the shorter seat height. There’s not much to dislike on these bikes, but the ladies discovered there are some differences that might intrigue you.
In our second segment, Teejay chats with a good friend—Gary Pattee. This multi-talented father of five, worked as a top-level orthopedic surgeon for around 30 years until he stepped away recently. But there’s waaaay more to him than “just” that. As if that wasn’t enough, Gary is an artist, a motorcycle aficionado who coaches at the Reg Pridmore Riding School, he’s a magician, and even a drummer.
Teejay’s chat with him covers a whole spectrum. It’s a fascinating insight into a truly accomplished man who has seemingly endless drive to excel at everything he turns his hand to. He’s one of the good guys who manages to be modest and fun to be around too. Impressive stuff.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling and Motos & Friends, we hope you enjoy this episode.