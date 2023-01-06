2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [9 Fast Facts]

It’s time for 2023 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fantasy Supercross. While there are more complicated fantasy games out there, the simplicity of this one makes it the most vexing. Picking the top 5 and a Wild Card—how hard can it be? Well, you’ll see if this is your first year. If not, well, you know. So, let’s see if we can craft a set of picks that won’t crash and burn in the always-unpredictable opening round. Strap on your helmet; it’s time for 2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Fantasy tips and picks.
There are two sets of results to look at—the first race last year, and the last one. 2022 A1 had a top 5 finishing order of Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin, and Chase Sexton—eventual series winner Eli Tomac was in P6, and runner-up Jason Anderson in P10. 2022 Salt Lake City went Jason Anderson, Sexton, Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, and Musquin—Tomac sat the race out due to injury. That makes Sexton, Barcia, and Musquin strong choices for 2023 Anaheim 1—they look good in an opener, and finished last season strongly.
Putting Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, and Marvin Musquin in the top 5 is the easy part—the tricky part is picking their positions. Of the three, Chase Sexton is also coming off an exceptionally impressive National Motocross season. While 23-year-old Sexton is moving into his prime, Barcia and Musquin are in their 30s and wrapping up their careers. That makes Barcia and Musquin smart enough to do well in the first round, and Sexton the pick to win A1.
Last year’s winner was Ken Roczen, and he’s arriving at 2023 A1 on a new motorcycle—the Suzuki RM-Z450. A fresh Roczen is a strong and fast Roczen. Roczen will have plenty of motivation to silence doubters of both him and his motorcycle. That motivation and A1-winning experience may not be enough for him to beat former teammate Sexton, but it might just put Roczen on the podium. I have Roczen down for P2.
Jason Anderson has done well at A1, despite last season’s dismal start. Let’s chalk up last year’s A1 to new bike jitters. Anderson has a great 2022 under his belt on the Kawasaki KX450—both Supercross and MX—so expect him to come out swinging and build a bit of a lead over Tomac, who can be a slow starter and is on a new Yamaha YZ450F. It’s Anderson for the final podium slot.
Justin Barcia has been the King of A1 over the last four years. He had three consecutive wins, and a P3 last year. It’s hard to argue with that record of opening-round success. However, Barcia is a bit older, so I’m playing it safe and putting Barcia in P4.
Older riders benefit from experience and being fresh at A1, so look to Marvin Musquin to repeat last year’s P4 performance. Musquin didn’t ride the Nationals, and his KTM 450 SX-F should be dialed in. He will know what he has to do to get off to a good start in 2023, so expect to see him in the top 5—I have him in P5.
If you’re looking for other potential top 5 finishers, you have many choices. In order, I’d consider Malcolm Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig. That’s a strong list, and that could be the top 5! Remember last year—only one of A1’s top 5 riders (Barcia) was in the top 5 at round 2.
The Wild Card position is P10—your guess is as good as anyone’s. Last year, Anderson took the P10 spot. Don’t count on that happening again. Ryan Breece took P10 at last year’s finale, but four riders ahead of him in the standings didn’t race. Going by my 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Season Preview story and the six riders I just mentioned, I’m going with Plessinger, who was P9 at A1 last year.
Don’t miss a gate drop—we have our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for you. Although you can watch A1 on various NBC outlets, you must subscribe to Peacock TV to watch Supercross. Fortunately, the price is a paltry $5 a month. If you’re unfamiliar with the 2023 rider numbers, we also have the 2023 AMA Supercross rider numbers for you.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast — Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editors Kelly Callan and Teejay Adams discuss the new Kawasaki KLX 230 … but with a slightly different twist. This dual-sport actually comes in 2 other flavors than just the standard, neat trail bike we’ve seen before. Kelly has ridden the KLX230SM (Supermoto version), while Teejay got her first taste of off-road riding on the KLX230S model—that’s the one with the shorter seat height. There’s not much to dislike on these bikes, but the ladies discovered there are some differences that might intrigue you.
In our second segment, Teejay chats with a good friend—Gary Pattee. This multi-talented father of five, worked as a top-level orthopedic surgeon for around 30 years until he stepped away recently. But there’s waaaay more to him than “just” that. As if that wasn’t enough, Gary is an artist, a motorcycle aficionado who coaches at the Reg Pridmore Riding School, he’s a magician, and even a drummer.
Teejay’s chat with him covers a whole spectrum. It’s a fascinating insight into a truly accomplished man who has seemingly endless drive to excel at everything he turns his hand to. He’s one of the good guys who manages to be modest and fun to be around too. Impressive stuff.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling and Motos & Friends, we hope you enjoy this episode.