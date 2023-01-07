2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition First Look [6 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-

BMW Motorrad is celebrating 100 years of motorcycles with the new 2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition. This is a limited edition model with just 1,923 examples produced for the entire planet. The MSRP of this special R 18 is $18,990, so let’s see what is unique about the 100 Years Edition.

  1. The R 18 motor and chassis are unchanged internally, but paint is applied. It’s still the 1802cc air-cooled Big Boxer moving things around. However, on the 100 Years Edition, the cylinders, transmission, and rear drive all get painted Avus Black. The name comes from Automobil-Verkehrs- und Übungsstraße (AVUS), a legendary 12.2-mile German racing circuit that operated from 1921 to 1989.

  1. The tank and rear fender get a sophisticated paint-on-chrome treatment with white double-pinstriping. The chroming process is a tricky one, as it has to be prepped for modern solvent-free paints. After the part is chromed, it is polished to perfection and then submerged in electroplating baths of copper, nickel, and chromium. Multiple layers of paint are applied, with a clearcoat protecting the results. The front fender is chrome-less Avus black, and also features double pinstriping. More black is found on the fork covers. The tank also gets a 100 Years BMW Motorrad numbered tank badge.

  1. There are plenty of unpainted chrome parts. Chrome is found on the cylinder head covers, intake manifold covers, engine cover, handlebar, bar-end weights, clutch and front brake master cylinders, mirrors, and brake calipers. Also, don’t miss the chromed Akrapovič muffler, which features a perforated BMW logo at the exhaust point.

  1. That oxblood red diamond-embossed solo seat is from BMW’s Option 719 line.

  1. Options include floorboards and an anti-theft alarm system. We could go for both.

  1. You should be able to see the 2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition at your local dealer soon. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of this year.

2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition Photo Gallery

