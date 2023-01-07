2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition First Look [6 Fast Facts]

BMW Motorrad is celebrating 100 years of motorcycles with the new 2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition. This is a limited edition model with just 1,923 examples produced for the entire planet. The MSRP of this special R 18 is $18,990, so let’s see what is unique about the 100 Years Edition.
The R 18 motor and chassis are unchanged internally, but paint is applied. It’s still the 1802cc air-cooled Big Boxer moving things around. However, on the 100 Years Edition, the cylinders, transmission, and rear drive all get painted Avus Black. The name comes from Automobil-Verkehrs- und Übungsstraße (AVUS), a legendary 12.2-mile German racing circuit that operated from 1921 to 1989.
The tank and rear fender get a sophisticated paint-on-chrome treatment with white double-pinstriping. The chroming process is a tricky one, as it has to be prepped for modern solvent-free paints. After the part is chromed, it is polished to perfection and then submerged in electroplating baths of copper, nickel, and chromium. Multiple layers of paint are applied, with a clearcoat protecting the results. The front fender is chrome-less Avus black, and also features double pinstriping. More black is found on the fork covers. The tank also gets a 100 Years BMW Motorrad numbered tank badge.
There are plenty of unpainted chrome parts. Chrome is found on the cylinder head covers, intake manifold covers, engine cover, handlebar, bar-end weights, clutch and front brake master cylinders, mirrors, and brake calipers. Also, don’t miss the chromed Akrapovič muffler, which features a perforated BMW logo at the exhaust point.
That oxblood red diamond-embossed solo seat is from BMW’s Option 719 line.
Options include floorboards and an anti-theft alarm system. We could go for both.
You should be able to see the 2023 BMW R 18 100 Years Edition at your local dealer soon. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of this year.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast — Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editors Kelly Callan and Teejay Adams discuss the new Kawasaki KLX 230 … but with a slightly different twist. This dual-sport actually comes in 2 other flavors than just the standard, neat trail bike we’ve seen before. Kelly has ridden the KLX230SM (Supermoto version), while Teejay got her first taste of off-road riding on the KLX230S model—that’s the one with the shorter seat height. There’s not much to dislike on these bikes, but the ladies discovered there are some differences that might intrigue you.
In our second segment, Teejay chats with a good friend—Gary Pattee. This multi-talented father of five, worked as a top-level orthopedic surgeon for around 30 years until he stepped away recently. But there’s waaaay more to him than “just” that. As if that wasn’t enough, Gary is an artist, a motorcycle aficionado who coaches at the Reg Pridmore Riding School, he’s a magician, and even a drummer.
Teejay’s chat with him covers a whole spectrum. It’s a fascinating insight into a truly accomplished man who has seemingly endless drive to excel at everything he turns his hand to. He’s one of the good guys who manages to be modest and fun to be around too. Impressive stuff.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling and Motos & Friends, we hope you enjoy this episode.