2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Buyer’s Guide [Specs+]

Aside from the new aesthetic options this year, the big news is that the 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic comes standard with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant—last year’s 107 is no longer a choice. Although it produces more intense vibrations, the 114 does crank out a muscular 119 ft-lbs of torque, which are especially welcome when riding two-up.
Although it has saddlebags and a windshield, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic uses the Softail chassis, putting it in The Motor Company’s Cruiser lineup. Certainly, it does double duty, looking good for urban rides, while at the ready for weekend (or longer) trips. Suspension travel is generous, and the floorboards don’t touch down prematurely. Sure, dual discs on the 16-inch front wheel would be nice. However, this motorcycle is about taking in the world around you with the aggressive look of mini-apes, rather than being designed for riding as hard as you can.
Location photography by Scott Toepfer2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Specs ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114ci
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 94 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single-cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate w/ assist function
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
- Frame: Tubular mild steel w/ rectangular section backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.4 inches
- Wheels: 9-spoke cast aluminum (wire-spoke optional; $400)
- Front and rear wheels: 16 x 3.00
- Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D401
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 5.5 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 728 pounds
- Vivid Black
- White Sand Pearl
- Midnight Crimson
- Reef Blue/Vivid Black
- Redline Red/Vivid Black
- Vivid Black: $20,799 MSRP
- One-color: $21,249
- Two-tone: $21,574
- Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $21,649
- One-color w/ Black Finish: $22,099
- Two-tone w/ Black Finish: $22,424
Add $750 Surcharge to all models