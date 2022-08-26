2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Photos]

Don Williams
2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer's Guide: For Sale

Upright and almost naked, the 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is an urban and sport motorcycle based on the faired Ninja 400 sportbike. The Z400 doesn’t lose much in the translation, other than the fairing, a couple of pounds—the chassis and motor are identical. However, the Z400’s ergonomics are more upright, making it comfortable for riding around town and commuting.

The oversquare 399cc parallel twin is liquid-cooled, boasts two overhead cams, and has four valves per cylinder. Let it rev, and the engine will comfortably take you over 100 mph. In the canyons, the highly agile 364-pound 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a disciplined performer, thanks to KYB suspension and Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires. A sizable 310mm disc slows things down in the front, modulated by a two-piston caliper with ABS standard.

The six-speed transmission helps get the most out of the mill. For duty in the city, the clutch has an assist function to keep the pull light. Sport riders will appreciate the help of the clutch’s slipper function, should downshifts be too aggressive. An overlooked feature of the Z400 ABS is the Positive Neutral Finder, which is exclusive to Kawasaki. When you’re in first gear at a stop, if you shift up, you will effortlessly be in neutral—every time.

Ideal for novice riders, the 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is also great fun for experienced pilots, and it does it at a price below $5000.

We have tested the Kawasaki Z400.

2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 399cc

  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm

  • Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

  • Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist and slipper functions

  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES   

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

  • Rake: 24.5 degrees

  • Trail: 3.7 inches

  • Seat height: 30.9 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Curb weight: 364 pounds

COLORS

  • Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black

  • Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray

2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Price: $4999 MSRP

2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Photo Gallery

