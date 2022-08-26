2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Photos]

Upright and almost naked, the 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is an urban and sport motorcycle based on the faired Ninja 400 sportbike. The Z400 doesn’t lose much in the translation, other than the fairing, a couple of pounds—the chassis and motor are identical. However, the Z400’s ergonomics are more upright, making it comfortable for riding around town and commuting.The oversquare 399cc parallel twin is liquid-cooled, boasts two overhead cams, and has four valves per cylinder. Let it rev, and the engine will comfortably take you over 100 mph. In the canyons, the highly agile 364-pound 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a disciplined performer, thanks to KYB suspension and Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires. A sizable 310mm disc slows things down in the front, modulated by a two-piston caliper with ABS standard.The six-speed transmission helps get the most out of the mill. For duty in the city, the clutch has an assist function to keep the pull light. Sport riders will appreciate the help of the clutch’s slipper function, should downshifts be too aggressive. An overlooked feature of the Z400 ABS is the Positive Neutral Finder, which is exclusive to Kawasaki. When you’re in first gear at a stop, if you shift up, you will effortlessly be in neutral—every time.
Ideal for novice riders, the 2022 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is also great fun for experienced pilots, and it does it at a price below $5000.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Jack Armstrong and the $50M V-Rod
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the awesome Yamaha YZF-R7. The comfortable supersport R7 is now available in white for 2022. Check out the gorgeous YZF-R7 at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his impressions of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT. Suzuki’s new sport-touring machine is clearly a lot more sport than touring, so I’m curious to hear whether Nic thinks the GT without the saddlebags is an improvement over the plus version with bags.
Jack made friends with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in the new York art and music scene back in the day, and his work has sold for tens of millions of dollars. Yet Jack is also a hard-core motorcycle guy, and part of his journey inspired him to paint the Harley V-Rod—the so-named “Cosmic Starship” worth over 50 million dollars. A motorcycle as an art canvas; interesting idea.
While Armstrong’s art may take you out of your comfort zone, the energy of his work is apparent; they say the more you look at it, the more you become aware of the power behind the strokes and in the laying down of the paint.
The Cosmic Starship will have a different meaning to everyone. If it speaks to you, has made you think, or spurred you to talk about it, then the artist has tapped into your subconscious successfully. Interpret that as you will.
So whether you’re into art or not; whether you’re into the Harley V-Rod or not, Jack’s astonishing energy comes across in his chat. I found him to be a fascinating and very likable man. So sit back, and have some fun with this one.