2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 US Edition First Look [5 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 in Blazing Black

Back in March, we debuted the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411, though we weren’t sure what final form it would take when it reached American shores. Now, we’re getting a look at the US version of the scrambler take on the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. It’s the same motorcycle we told you about in March, with a few nudges in the spec sheet. So, let’s go over what you need to know.

  1. The price of the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 in the United States is $5099. That’s $200 less than the Himalayan.

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 US Edition First Look: Single cylinder motorcycle
Skyline Blue

  1. As is often the case with Royal Enfield, you have a wide range of paint choices with colorful names. How do White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, and Graphite Yellow sound? While we don’t have photos of all the colors, the White Flame, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, and Graphite Yellow look appealing. Interestingly, the side panel graphics say “Himalayan Scram 411”.

  1. The first 1000 Scram 411s in the United States arrive with a special feature. The optional Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation unit will be installed at no extra charge. Not a GPS, Tripper Navigation gives you instructions on where to turn. It pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Royal Enfield App.

Urban Scrambler Motorcycle
Graphite Yellow

  1. Royal Enfield is offering Scram 411 Collection apparel to match the motorcycle. There will also be Genuine Motorcycle Accessories specific to the Scram 411.

  1. You won’t have to wait long for the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411—they may be on the floors of US dealerships next month.

Location photography by Brandon Bunch

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical single

  • Displacement: 411cc

  • Bore x stroke: 78 x 86mm

  • Maximum power: 24 horsepower @ 6500 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 24 ft-lbs @ 4250 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Cooling: Air and oil

  • Starting: Electric

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Half-duplex split-cradle

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 7.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.0 inches

  • Tires: Ceat Gripp-XL

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 17

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Dual channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

  • Seat height: 31.3 inches

  • Ground clearance: 7.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

  • Curb weight: 431 pounds

COLORS

  • White Flame

  • Silver Spirit

  • Blazing Black

  • Skyline Blue

  • Graphite Red

  • Graphite Blue

  • Graphite Yellow

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price: $5099 MSRP

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Photo Gallery

