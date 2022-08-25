2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 US Edition First Look [5 Fast Facts]

Back in March, we debuted the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411, though we weren’t sure what final form it would take when it reached American shores. Now, we’re getting a look at the US version of the scrambler take on the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. It’s the same motorcycle we told you about in March, with a few nudges in the spec sheet. So, let’s go over what you need to know.
The price of the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 in the United States is $5099. That’s $200 less than the Himalayan.
As is often the case with Royal Enfield, you have a wide range of paint choices with colorful names. How do White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, and Graphite Yellow sound? While we don’t have photos of all the colors, the White Flame, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, and Graphite Yellow look appealing. Interestingly, the side panel graphics say “Himalayan Scram 411”.
The first 1000 Scram 411s in the United States arrive with a special feature. The optional Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation unit will be installed at no extra charge. Not a GPS, Tripper Navigation gives you instructions on where to turn. It pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Royal Enfield App.
Royal Enfield is offering Scram 411 Collection apparel to match the motorcycle. There will also be Genuine Motorcycle Accessories specific to the Scram 411.
You won’t have to wait long for the 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411—they may be on the floors of US dealerships next month.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Jack Armstrong and the $50M V-Rod
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his impressions of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT. Suzuki’s new sport-touring machine is clearly a lot more sport than touring, so I’m curious to hear whether Nic thinks the GT without the saddlebags is an improvement over the plus version with bags.
Jack made friends with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in the new York art and music scene back in the day, and his work has sold for tens of millions of dollars. Yet Jack is also a hard-core motorcycle guy, and part of his journey inspired him to paint the Harley V-Rod—the so-named “Cosmic Starship” worth over 50 million dollars. A motorcycle as an art canvas; interesting idea.
While Armstrong’s art may take you out of your comfort zone, the energy of his work is apparent; they say the more you look at it, the more you become aware of the power behind the strokes and in the laying down of the paint.
The Cosmic Starship will have a different meaning to everyone. If it speaks to you, has made you think, or spurred you to talk about it, then the artist has tapped into your subconscious successfully. Interpret that as you will.
So whether you’re into art or not; whether you’re into the Harley V-Rod or not, Jack’s astonishing energy comes across in his chat. I found him to be a fascinating and very likable man. So sit back, and have some fun with this one.