Sena 50C Review [Helmet-Mounted Mesh Intercom + 4K UHD Video]

Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha YZF-R7—the comfortable supersport machine. Check it out at at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.

In this week’s first segment, Editor in Chief Don Williams gives us his impressions of the new Honda CB500F. This middleweight motorcycle with a parallel twin motor, is easy to ride, and all around super user-friendly. Is it too much for a beginner, and equally, the question is, does it have enough to satisfy the more experienced rider? Don gives us his thoughts on whether there’s really a place in Honda’s line-up for the CB500F.

In the second segment, I chat with one of my good buddies and riding friends—Alonzo Bodden. You may have seen one of Alonzo’s shows as a stand-up comedian; actually he won the final of the competition show, Last Comic Standing.

We watched one of his shows a few weeks ago at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank CA, and let me tell you—he was brilliant; side-splitting, laugh out loud funny. His commentary on people and the human condition is absolutely hilarious; I’d recommend everyone to go see him especially if you’re in need of a laugh.

Alonzo is a long-time motorcycle rider, and has owned a large variety of machines. He’s got some real opinions on the various bikes he’s ridden, so I hope you find this section of the podcast as interesting as much as it is funny.

If you fancy going to see Alonzo’s live show, you can check out his schedule at alonzobodden.com. That’s Alonzo with a Zee, and Bodden spelt with two Ds. You can tell him that Ultimate Motorcycling sent you.

So, from all of us here at the magazine, we hope you enjoy this episode!