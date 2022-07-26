Scorpion 1909 Vintage Jacket Review [Leather Motorcycle Apparel Test]

I first noticed the Scorpion 1909 Vintage jacket on Scorpion’s website
. It is a cool, retro-looking, urban-styled number with heavy leather and perforations on the inside of the arms and on panels under them on the torso. With summer arriving, I wanted to check it out. Here in SoCal, I’m a perfaholic
.On faster rides, I appreciate less buffeting in my torso due to the 1909’s protective thick leather. At the same time, I enjoyed the bit of airflow through the limited perforation. This is an excellent combination for temperatures between 60 to 75 ºF. Under 60, one can layer up, while 80 isn’t too bad, though no higher unless you like heat.
The Scorpion 1909 Vintage jacket is built from a dusty black, distressed top-grain leather of unspecified thickness. In the sunlight, it shows as more of a medium to dark gray. Scorpion’s studio photography doesn’t adequately portray that the stitched and padded shoulders/rear yoke, decorative stripes, and elbow patches are very dark brown. While I find this a pleasing combination, don’t think it’s black overall. When worn with black gloves, the difference is pronounced.
All critical seams are reinforced with safety stitching. Brass antiqued YKK zippers, with YKK and Scorpion branding used throughout.Externally, these zippers are found on the main zipper, two handwarmer pockets, a right breast pocket, a right sleeve change pocket, two eight-inch rear vertical vents, and the two sleeve-end gussets. However, there is no leather or fabric across these gussets. So, when I unzip the sleeves on a hot day, as I did today, they tend to blow back over my forearm rather than create a helpful funnel to send air up my arms. At the Scorpion 1909 Vintage jacket’s $500 price point, that small detail should be there.
Internally, within the polyester weaved lining, there are two breast pockets and a Napoleon pocket behind the draft flap. There is a short waist zipper intended to connect to one’s trousers. Included is a sleeveless thermal liner that attaches with one zipper around the perimeter. Interestingly, two flaps are cut in the liner over the internal pockets. Rather than sew separate pockets in the Scorpion 1909 jacket’s liner, one can reach through it to access the pockets. I don’t think I’ve seen this before, and I like it.
SAS-TEC CE Level 1 armor is included at the elbows and shoulders, with provisions for an optional CE Level 2 back protector ($45). In case you don’t know SAS-TEC
, it’s a German outfit that makes what might be called reactive armor. Air is embedded in the foam cells to provide progressive impact absorption. The pad stays soft when forces slowly increase, yet during a fast and heavy impact, the foam’s resistance increases with the impact’s speed. So, a little goes a long way. The days of bulky, hard armor are ending, except for racing applications.
As for fit, Scorpion’s size chart suggested I wear XL—I’m a US 46. That is accurate for me, with room for the liner, a heavy shirt, or Scorpion’s Covert Hoodie, which I will review soon. There’s also room for my Alpinestars Tech Air 5
airbag vest. I probably could have worn a LG, but would have given up room for base layers. Sizes range from SM to 3XL.
The Scorpion 1909 Vintage has become one of my favorite jackets. It’s perfect for days that get neither scorching hot nor terribly cold; the fit and comfort are just the way I like it. It’s a fine Spring and Fall accompaniment, and base layers allow for riding in lower temperatures. That’s all-around versatility, and it looks great.