2022 Honda Rebel 500 Lineup Buyer’s Guide [3 Cruiser Models]

By
Don Williams
-
2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE
2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE

The Honda Rebel 500 returns unchanged for 2022, which means it’s still powered by a spunky 471cc DOHC parallel twin motor with a six-speed transmission. Add in disc brakes with Nissin calipers and chunky Dunlop D404 tires, excellent handling, capable suspension, and a friendly 27.2-inch seat height, and you have a winning combination for a newer rider looking for a versatile cruiser.

2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS For Sale
2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS

There are three Honda Rebel 500s this year. The standard Rebel 500 is the bare-bones version, though still available in Matte Gray Metallic and Pearl Organic Green. For $300, you can upgrade to the ABS version, which we highly recommend; it has the same color choice. For a bit of exclusivity, there’s the 2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE, which has Matte Silver paint and a nice list of black accessories for $200 more than that standard ABS—diamond stitch seat, headlight cow, fork boots, an upper fork-tube covers.

2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS

Although the 2022 Honda Rebel 500 comes with a solo seat, a passenger seat and footpegs package ($149) is available. Honda also offers a rear carrier and a choice of saddlebags for riders who desire to haul cargo.

We have tested the Honda Rebel 500

2022 Honda Rebel 500 Lineup Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

  • Displacement: 471cc

  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves per cylinder

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: Six-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop D404

  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16

  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

  • Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

  • Rake: 28.0 degrees

  • Fork angle: 30 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat height: 27.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 67 mpg

  • Curb weights: 500: 408 pounds; 500 ABS: 414 pounds

COLORS

  • Rebel 500 and 500 ABS: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl Organic Green

  • Rebel 500 ABS SE: Matte Silver

2022 Honda Rebel 500 Prices

  • Rebel 500: $6399 MSRP

  • Rebel 500 ABS: $6699

  • Rebel 500 ABS SE: $6899

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR