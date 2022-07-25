2022 Honda Rebel 500 Lineup Buyer’s Guide [3 Cruiser Models]

The Honda Rebel 500 returns unchanged for 2022, which means it’s still powered by a spunky 471cc DOHC parallel twin motor with a six-speed transmission. Add in disc brakes with Nissin calipers and chunky Dunlop D404 tires, excellent handling, capable suspension, and a friendly 27.2-inch seat height, and you have a winning combination for a newer rider looking for a versatile cruiser.There are three Honda Rebel 500s this year. The standard Rebel 500 is the bare-bones version, though still available in Matte Gray Metallic and Pearl Organic Green. For $300, you can upgrade to the ABS version, which we highly recommend; it has the same color choice. For a bit of exclusivity, there’s the 2022 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE, which has Matte Silver paint and a nice list of black accessories for $200 more than that standard ABS—diamond stitch seat, headlight cow, fork boots, an upper fork-tube covers.
Although the 2022 Honda Rebel 500 comes with a solo seat, a passenger seat and footpegs package ($149) is available. Honda also offers a rear carrier and a choice of saddlebags for riders who desire to haul cargo.
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor in Chief Don Williams gives us his impressions of the new Honda CB500F. This middleweight motorcycle with a parallel twin motor, is easy to ride, and all around super user-friendly. Is it too much for a beginner, and equally, the question is, does it have enough to satisfy the more experienced rider? Don gives us his thoughts on whether there’s really a place in Honda’s line-up for the CB500F.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my good buddies and riding friends—Alonzo Bodden. You may have seen one of Alonzo’s shows as a stand-up comedian; actually he won the final of the competition show, Last Comic Standing.
We watched one of his shows a few weeks ago at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank CA, and let me tell you—he was brilliant; side-splitting, laugh out loud funny. His commentary on people and the human condition is absolutely hilarious; I’d recommend everyone to go see him especially if you’re in need of a laugh.
Alonzo is a long-time motorcycle rider, and has owned a large variety of machines. He’s got some real opinions on the various bikes he’s ridden, so I hope you find this section of the podcast as interesting as much as it is funny.