2022 British Biker Cooperative Rally and Show [41st Annual]

Gary Ilminen
2022 British Biker Cooperative Rally and Show: Triumph and Sunbeam
A pair of great classics topped the Old Stock class—Scott Herman’s 1955 Triumph T110 (foreground) was the class winner, and Al Hendrick’s 1953 Sunbeam the runner-up.

Motorcyclists tend to enjoy getting together to talk bikes, look at bikes, ride together through scenic country, listen to music, eat some great food, see old friends and meet new ones, play some bike games of skill and fun, and maybe party together a little at the end of the day. For the 41st year, the members of the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) got together at Eagle Cave Resort near Blue River, Wisc., to do all those things and more at the 2022 British Biker Cooperative Rally and Show. The theme of this year’s gathering was 120 Years of Triumph.

2022 British Biker Cooperative Rally and Show: Triumph Bonneville
Leland Wegner’s 1969 Triumph Bonneville shows the British chopper still lives by winning the Custom Class.

The setting is excellent. Eagle Cave Resort is high on the north ridge of the Wisconsin River Valley above the village of Blue River. It has Wisconsin’s largest onyx cave (guided tours are available), a small shop and restaurant, shower and toilet facilities, great campsites among majestic oaks, and superb paved town and county roads fan out from there in all directions.

Weather favored this year’s event for the most part, except for some heavy rain at the beginning of the weekend. Friday featured registration, start-up of sales of the exclusive BBC swag, and bike games during the afternoon. The Rally Welcome gathering in the evening featured music and a double feature showing of Hogslayer Tenth Anniversary re-release and Walter: The Missing Link, produced and written by BBC member James Cutting.

The BBC always has some cool, exclusive swag at its rally. Running the product booth are (from left) Jim Ziemann, Colette DeVorse, Shirley Ziemann, and Indian Lendowski.

On Saturday, the weather smiled. After breakfast in the Recreation Hall, events included the Because We Can TT Run, a group ride through the rolling countryside, the Ride In Motorcycle Show, a Wisconsin-style dinner in the Recreation Hall (once known as the Road-kill Café), followed by the awards and door prizes presentations, and the BBC Tent Party with live music by Highway 414 Band.

Taking the Competition Class win was John Swartz’s 1971 BSA AGS hillclimber, which redefines “bone stock.”

Sunday featured late risers, recovery, and a BBC meeting. One of the key takeaways from the meeting is an open invitation for new members. The British Biker Cooperative is a membership organization for riders who own/ride British bikes, and it hosts a range of activities throughout the year.

Photography by Gary Ilminen

2022 BBC Ride In Motorcycle Show Results 

Best of Show 

Scott Herman, 1955 Triumph T110

Old Stock 

  1. Scott Herman, 1955 Triumph T110

  2. Al Hendrick, 1953 Sunbeam

Late Stock 

  1. Dick Schmidt, 1967 Triumph TR6

  2. Greg Saurbier, 1968 BSA Starfire; Bill Pluess 1971 Triumph Trailblazer (tie)

Modern Retro

  1. Mick Health, 2022 T120

  2. Kelly Harden, 2003 Bonneville; Randy Randall, 2022 T120 (tie)

Modern Stock

  1. Dan Kasper, 2022 Triumph Goldline Speedmaster

  2. Monica Winkels, 2002 Triumph Speedmaster

Custom 

  1. Leland Wegner, 1969 Triumph Bonneville

  2. Riley Hansen, 2007 Triumph America

Rat

Jeff Hardon, 2002 Triumph Bonneville

Radical

Ted Kukla, 1971 Triumph Bonneville Chopper

Competition

John Swartz, 1971 BSA AGS Hillclimber

Non-British class 

Leland Wegner, 1970 Harley-Davidson Sportster

Long Distance Award

Laney Frazier, 1985 Honda Rebel 1240 miles

Bike Games 

  • Keg Push: Kyle Winkels

  • Slow Race: Glen Winkels

  • Wienie Bite: Tyler Chamberlin and Kelly Harden

  • Balloon Toss: Tyler Chamberlin and Kelly Harden

