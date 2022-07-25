2022 British Biker Cooperative Rally and Show [41st Annual]

Motorcyclists tend to enjoy getting together to talk bikes, look at bikes, ride together through scenic country, listen to music, eat some great food, see old friends and meet new ones, play some bike games of skill and fun, and maybe party together a little at the end of the day. For the 41st year, the members of the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) got together at Eagle Cave Resort near Blue River, Wisc., to do all those things and more at the 2022 British Biker Cooperative Rally and Show. The theme of this year’s gathering was 120 Years of Triumph.The setting is excellent. Eagle Cave Resort is high on the north ridge of the Wisconsin River Valley above the village of Blue River. It has Wisconsin’s largest onyx cave (guided tours are available), a small shop and restaurant, shower and toilet facilities, great campsites among majestic oaks, and superb paved town and county roads fan out from there in all directions.
Weather favored this year’s event for the most part, except for some heavy rain at the beginning of the weekend. Friday featured registration, start-up of sales of the exclusive BBC swag, and bike games during the afternoon. The Rally Welcome gathering in the evening featured music and a double feature showing of Hogslayer Tenth Anniversary re-release and Walter: The Missing Link, produced and written by BBC member James Cutting.On Saturday, the weather smiled. After breakfast in the Recreation Hall, events included the Because We Can TT Run, a group ride through the rolling countryside, the Ride In Motorcycle Show, a Wisconsin-style dinner in the Recreation Hall (once known as the Road-kill Café), followed by the awards and door prizes presentations, and the BBC Tent Party with live music by Highway 414 Band.Sunday featured late risers, recovery, and a BBC meeting. One of the key takeaways from the meeting is an open invitation for new members. The British Biker Cooperative is a membership organization for riders who own/ride British bikes, and it hosts a range of activities throughout the year.Photography by Gary Ilminen2022 BBC Ride In Motorcycle Show ResultsBest of ShowScott Herman, 1955 Triumph T110Old Stock
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor in Chief Don Williams gives us his impressions of the new Honda CB500F. This middleweight motorcycle with a parallel twin motor, is easy to ride, and all around super user-friendly. Is it too much for a beginner, and equally, the question is, does it have enough to satisfy the more experienced rider? Don gives us his thoughts on whether there’s really a place in Honda’s line-up for the CB500F.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my good buddies and riding friends—Alonzo Bodden. You may have seen one of Alonzo’s shows as a stand-up comedian; actually he won the final of the competition show, Last Comic Standing.
We watched one of his shows a few weeks ago at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank CA, and let me tell you—he was brilliant; side-splitting, laugh out loud funny. His commentary on people and the human condition is absolutely hilarious; I’d recommend everyone to go see him especially if you’re in need of a laugh.
Alonzo is a long-time motorcycle rider, and has owned a large variety of machines. He’s got some real opinions on the various bikes he’s ridden, so I hope you find this section of the podcast as interesting as much as it is funny.