Dunlop Geomax MX14 First Look [Escape the Sand Trap]

Dunlop Geomax MX14 First Look

Don Williams
Dunlop Geomax MX14 Mud Sand Motorcycle Tire Prices and MSRP

Just in time for the Southwick National MX at The Wick 338, a notorious sand track in Massachusetts, comes the new Dunlop Geomax MX14 sand (and mud) rear tire. The all-new tire replaces the Geomax MX12, a popular sand tire for motocross racing since its introduction in 2017.

The Dunlop Geomax MX14 rear tire is an all-new design. The scoop blocks are 18 percent taller, and closer together. There MX14 gets a new rubber compound that is claimed to have less flex and a more robust carcass.

By going with the stiffer, taller scoops on the MX14, Dunlop claims a 23 percent increase in contact area compared to the MX12. The firmer scoops mean less flexing of the knob when power is applied. Also, the new scoop design and block angles help the tire slide better in the sand and mud while digging deeper. Matching the stiffer scoops is Dunlop’s Flexible Fins Technology. There are thin fins on the crown and middle blocks that increase braking.

The closer spacing of the blocks increases the scooping of mud and sand, which results in more drive, superior braking, and better slide control, according to Dunlop.

“The rear MX14 is designed for soft-terrain applications and to excel in extreme sand and mud conditions,” a Dunlop insider told us. “Dunlop’s goal with this tire was to increase straight-line drive without sacrificing cornering performance.”

Dunlop tells us that the Geomax MX14 was tested by MXGP racers, AMA Pros, and the Team Dunlop Elite amateur racers. The testing team worked out the Dunlop Proving Grounds in Huntsville, Ala., with other development done at the ultra-deep sand tracks on the MXGP schedule.

The new Dunlop Geomax MX14 tire comes in eight sizes, so full-sized motocross motorcycles and mini bikes can use the MX14 in sandy and muddy terrain. For the front, you’ll want to consider the Dunlop Geomax MX33 or MX3S.

Dunlop Geomax MX14 Fast Facts

Sizes

  • 70/100 x 10

  • 80/100 x 12

  • 90/100 x 14

  • 90/100 x 16

  • 110/100 x 18

  • 100/90 x 19

  • 110/90 x 19

  • 120/80 x 19

Dunlop Geomax MX14 Price Range: $60 – $174 MSRP

 

 

