Dunlop Geomax MX12 Tires Released: 7 Fast Facts

Dunlop Geomax MX12 Motorcross Tires

Dunlop has released its latest generation of Geomax tires, which have been dominating AMA Pro Supercross and Motocross since they were first introduced in 2010. Following seven years of development, the all-new MX12 is the latest evolution of the Dunlop Geomax motorcycle tires.

Following are the essential Fast Facts about the new Dunlop Geomax MX12 tires:

1. The new Geomax MX12 were designed to excel in soft-terrain situations, such as sand and mud. Dunlop says its goal with this tire was to increase overall performance in a broader range of conditions—for example maintaining the tire’s high level of grip on muddy tracks even when the mud begins to dry out.

2. When designing the MX12, Dunlop replied on professional racer input from the top AMA SX/MX racers, Dunlop’s European MXGP World Championship racing team, and the team at Dunlop Proving Grounds in Huntsville, Ala.

3. Innovative tread pattern includes new V-Block technology that increases traction, and does a better job clearing the tire in muddy conditions to maintain maximum performance.

4. Tread pattern includes Dunlop’s exclusive block-within-a-block Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT) in the rear for enhanced cornering traction and slide control.

5. Recessed flex joints between tread blocks improve compliance for enhanced traction and ride comfort.

6. Narrower tire profiles increase length of contact patch for improved bump absorption, and improved steering in rutted conditions.

7. Designed primarily for 250 and 450 motocross bikes that use 21” front/19” rear sizes, the MX12 will be available in August.

For additional information, visit Dunlop Motorcycle Tires.