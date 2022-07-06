2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 First Look [Fast Facts + 20 Photos]

The Triumph Street Twin is no more. However, don’t despair—it has been replaced by the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900. As it turns out, Triumph is simply renaming the Street Twin. The new Triumph Speed Twin serves as the little brother to the Speed Twin 1200, which is returning for 2023.The Jet Black and Matte Ironstone colorways return, and are joined by a new color—Matte Silver Ice. The Matte Silver Ice version of the Speed Twin 900 gets silver and yellow graphics, the new Speed Twin 900 logo, and Jet Black is used for the fenders and side panels.
Returning is the friendly fuel-injected, liquid-cooled vertical twin powerplant that produced 64 horsepower at 7500 rpm. The 270-degree firing order and 59 ft-lbs of torque at just 3800 rpm give the motor impressive power off-idle. All of this power comes with light fuel consumption—it gets 69 mpg. The entire package has an MSRP under $10k.2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 SpecsENGINE
Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree firing order
Displacement: 900cc
Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80mm
Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm
Compression ratio: 11.0:1
Fueling: EFI
Valvetrain: SOHC; 8 valves
Cooling: Liquid
Transmission: 5-speed
Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function
Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Tubular steel cradle
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
