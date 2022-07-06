2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 First Look [Fast Facts + 20 Photos]

By
Don Williams
-

The Triumph Street Twin is no more. However, don’t despair—it has been replaced by the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900. As it turns out, Triumph is simply renaming the Street Twin. The new Triumph Speed Twin serves as the little brother to the Speed Twin 1200, which is returning for 2023.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 First Look Price and MSRP
Matte Silver Ice

The Jet Black and Matte Ironstone colorways return, and are joined by a new color—Matte Silver Ice. The Matte Silver Ice version of the Speed Twin 900 gets silver and yellow graphics, the new Speed Twin 900 logo, and Jet Black is used for the fenders and side panels.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Photos and Specs
Matte Ironstone

Returning is the friendly fuel-injected, liquid-cooled vertical twin powerplant that produced 64 horsepower at 7500 rpm. The 270-degree firing order and 59 ft-lbs of torque at just 3800 rpm give the motor impressive power off-idle. All of this power comes with light fuel consumption—it gets 69 mpg. The entire package has an MSRP under $10k.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree firing order

  • Displacement: 900cc

  • Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80mm

  • Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 8 valves

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel cradle

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 18 x 2.75

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

  • Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 18

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston fixed caliper

  • Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

  • Rake: 25.1 degrees

  • Trail: 4.0 inches

  • Seat height: 30.1 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg

  • Curb weight: 476 pounds

COLORS

  • Jet Black

  • Matte Ironstone

  • Matte Silver Ice

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Price: MSRP $9695

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Photo Gallery

