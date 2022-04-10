2022 St. Louis Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Eli Tomac’s dual streaks of Main Event and Triple Crown wins ended in The Dome At America’s Center, as Marvin Musquin took the 2022 St. Louis Supercross win with a 2-1-2 performance. It’s Musquin’s first win of 2022, and it moves him up to P5 in the overall standings, displacing the injured defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb.There were three different winners in the three Races—Sexton, Musquin, and Tomac—with each rider grabbing a holeshot on the way to victory.
Tomac extended his commanding lead in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to 54 points by besting Jason Anderson, Tomac’s closest pursuer, by one position. Tomac’s 4-4-1 performance easily beat Anderson’s 6-2-5 card. Chase Sexton bounced back from a DNS at Seattle to finish in P2, going 1-3-3 on the night. Justin Barcia rounded out the Top 5 with a consistent 5-5-4 run.The series resumes on April 16 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 14 of the 17-round season. Check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule to make sure you don’t miss a gate drop.Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.
2022 St. Louis Supercross Results
Marvin Musquin, 2-1-2, KTM
Chase Sexton, Honda, 1-3-3, Honda
Eli Tomac, 4-4-1, Yamaha
Jason Anderson, 6-2-5, Kawasaki
Justin Barcia, 5-5-4, GasGas
Justin Brayton, 7-7-7, Honda
Vince Friese, 8-6-10, Honda
Brandon Hartranft, 9-8-9, Suzuki
Malcolm Stewart, 3-19-6, Husqvarna
Justin Bogle, 17-9-8, KTM
Cade Clason, 11-12-11, Honda
Fredrik Norén, 13-10-12, KTM
Justin Starling, 12-13-14, GasGas
Ryan Breece, 10-11-18, Yamaha
Benny Bloss, 14-18-13, KTM
Logan Karnow, 15-15-15, Kawasaki
Alex Ray, 19-14-16, Honda
Justin Rodbell, 16-16-19, Kawasaki
Adam Enticknap, 18-17-17, Suzuki
Joan Cros, 21-20-20, Kawasaki
Alex Martin, 20-21-21, Yamaha
Dean Wilson, 22-22-22, Husqvarna
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)
Ducati Streetfighter V2 + Brough Superior and Fred Drake
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
This week brings you a V-twin extravaganza! Well… that’s a bit of an exaggeration of course, but suffice it to say that in the first segment Nic de Sena talks to us about Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2—the one based on the Panigale V-Twin, not the V4. The twin cylinder motor is to some people the very essence of Ducati, and the Streetfighter with the latest generation V-twin motor proves that Ducati is still very much committed to it.
I recorded the second segment on our recent trip to Queensland, Australia. As you may know, the original Brough Superior motorcycles were first manufactured in England in the 15 years or so before the outbreak of the second World War. At the time, the Brough was so exquisitely made that George Brough claimed them to be “the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles” and indeed, they really were. The Brough Superior name was purchased a few years ago, and a French design company developed a new version of the Brough based on the original ethos of innovation and spectacular quality. Serial production in very limited quantities started in 2016.
Fred Drake is the importer and distributor of Brough motorcycles in Australia, and I was fascinated to visit the Brisbane showroom and chat with him about the motorcycles that he has such passion for. I urge you to visit Fred’s website and take a look, you’ll find it at Brough Superior Australia. I promise you won’t be disappointed!