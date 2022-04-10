2022 St. Louis Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Marvin Musquin

Eli Tomac’s dual streaks of Main Event and Triple Crown wins ended in The Dome At America’s Center, as Marvin Musquin took the 2022 St. Louis Supercross win with a 2-1-2 performance. It’s Musquin’s first win of 2022, and it moves him up to P5 in the overall standings, displacing the injured defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb.

There were three different winners in the three Races—Sexton, Musquin, and Tomac—with each rider grabbing a holeshot on the way to victory.

Tomac extended his commanding lead in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to 54 points by besting Jason Anderson, Tomac’s closest pursuer, by one position. Tomac’s 4-4-1 performance easily beat Anderson’s 6-2-5 card. Chase Sexton bounced back from a DNS at Seattle to finish in P2, going 1-3-3 on the night. Justin Barcia rounded out the Top 5 with a consistent 5-5-4 run.

The series resumes on April 16 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 14 of the 17-round season. Check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule to make sure you don’t miss a gate drop.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 St. Louis Supercross Results

  1. Marvin Musquin, 2-1-2, KTM

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 1-3-3, Honda

  3. Eli Tomac, 4-4-1, Yamaha

  4. Jason Anderson, 6-2-5, Kawasaki

  5. Justin Barcia, 5-5-4, GasGas

  6. Justin Brayton, 7-7-7, Honda

  7. Vince Friese, 8-6-10, Honda

  8. Brandon Hartranft, 9-8-9, Suzuki

  9. Malcolm Stewart, 3-19-6, Husqvarna

  10. Justin Bogle, 17-9-8, KTM

  11. Cade Clason, 11-12-11, Honda

  12. Fredrik Norén, 13-10-12, KTM

  13. Justin Starling, 12-13-14, GasGas

  14. Ryan Breece, 10-11-18, Yamaha

  15. Benny Bloss, 14-18-13, KTM

  16. Logan Karnow, 15-15-15, Kawasaki

  17. Alex Ray, 19-14-16, Honda

  18. Justin Rodbell, 16-16-19, Kawasaki

  19. Adam Enticknap, 18-17-17, Suzuki

  20. Joan Cros, 21-20-20, Kawasaki

  21. Alex Martin, 20-21-21, Yamaha

  22. Dean Wilson, 22-22-22, Husqvarna

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 302 points (7W, 10P, 11 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 246 (3W, 6P, 8 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 240 (5P, 9 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 235 (2P, 9 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 232 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 208 (4P, 6 T5)

  7. Chase Sexton, Honda, 209 (1W, 5P, 8 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  10. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 125

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 116 (1 T5)

  13. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 98

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Vince Friese, Honda, 81

  17. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 69

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 65

  19. Cade Clason, Honda, 64

  20. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 62

  21. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 61

  22. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  24. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30

  26. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  27. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 21

  29. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  30. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  31. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  32. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12

  33. Tristan Lane, KTM, 11

  34. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  35. Benny Bloss, KTM, 8

  36. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 5

  37. John Short, Honda, 3

  38. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  39. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  40. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

