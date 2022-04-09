Moto Parilla Carbon First Look: Thoroughly Modern Electric Moped

No doubt about it—mopeds have come a long way since the days of smokey two-strokes in wobbly pressed-steel frames. The Moto Parilla Carbon brings the moped concept fully into the 21st century, as it combines a monocoque carbon frame with a Bafang MMF320 electric motor putting out as much as 1000 watts.Without any hesitation, we can describe the e-powered two-wheeler as a stunning work of Italian art—yes, those are the Italian flag colors on the swingarm. The suspension uses a DNM single shock at both ends, with the front end using carbon fiber fork blades and a linkage arrangement working with another DNM shock in the rear.
Vee Tire Co. provided e-bike-ready Bulldozer tires that are 4.7 inches wide, and mounted on 26-inch rims. Disc brakes reside at each end, with the front wheel getting a huge single disc. Formula Cura calipers slow things down.The Moto Parilla Carbon is “completely designed, produced and assembled in Italy,” according to the company. Further, Moto Parilla claims, “All suppliers are located near the production site, in the heart of the Motor Valley, in Regio Emilia.” The short supply chain helps eliminate production interruptions. However, note that it runs a Bafang motor, which comes from China.We don’t have a price yet for the Moto Parilla Carbon, and the closest we have to a US importer is two Canadian importers—Gridrax Store Equipment in Ontario, and Tag-International in Calgary. If you can hunt one down, they come in six striking colors.Moto Parilla Carbon Spec SheetMOTOR
Type: Bafang MMG320 (250, 500, 750, or 1000 watts)
Ducati Streetfighter V2 + Brough Superior and Fred Drake
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
This week brings you a V-twin extravaganza! Well… that’s a bit of an exaggeration of course, but suffice it to say that in the first segment Nic de Sena talks to us about Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2—the one based on the Panigale V-Twin, not the V4. The twin cylinder motor is to some people the very essence of Ducati, and the Streetfighter with the latest generation V-twin motor proves that Ducati is still very much committed to it.
I recorded the second segment on our recent trip to Queensland, Australia. As you may know, the original Brough Superior motorcycles were first manufactured in England in the 15 years or so before the outbreak of the second World War. At the time, the Brough was so exquisitely made that George Brough claimed them to be “the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles” and indeed, they really were. The Brough Superior name was purchased a few years ago, and a French design company developed a new version of the Brough based on the original ethos of innovation and spectacular quality. Serial production in very limited quantities started in 2016.
Fred Drake is the importer and distributor of Brough motorcycles in Australia, and I was fascinated to visit the Brisbane showroom and chat with him about the motorcycles that he has such passion for. I urge you to visit Fred’s website and take a look, you’ll find it at Brough Superior Australia. I promise you won’t be disappointed!