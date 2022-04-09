Moto Parilla Carbon First Look: Thoroughly Modern Electric Moped

Don Williams
No doubt about it—mopeds have come a long way since the days of smokey two-strokes in wobbly pressed-steel frames. The Moto Parilla Carbon brings the moped concept fully into the 21st century, as it combines a monocoque carbon frame with a Bafang MMF320 electric motor putting out as much as 1000 watts.

Without any hesitation, we can describe the e-powered two-wheeler as a stunning work of Italian art—yes, those are the Italian flag colors on the swingarm. The suspension uses a DNM single shock at both ends, with the front end using carbon fiber fork blades and a linkage arrangement working with another DNM shock in the rear.

Moto Parilla Carbon First Look: For Sale

Vee Tire Co. provided e-bike-ready Bulldozer tires that are 4.7 inches wide, and mounted on 26-inch rims. Disc brakes reside at each end, with the front wheel getting a huge single disc. Formula Cura calipers slow things down.

The Moto Parilla Carbon is “completely designed, produced and assembled in Italy,” according to the company. Further, Moto Parilla claims, “All suppliers are located near the production site, in the heart of the Motor Valley, in Regio Emilia.” The short supply chain helps eliminate production interruptions. However, note that it runs a Bafang motor, which comes from China.

Moto Parilla Carbon First Look: Price and MSRP

We don’t have a price yet for the Moto Parilla Carbon, and the closest we have to a US importer is two Canadian importers—Gridrax Store Equipment in Ontario, and Tag-International in Calgary. If you can hunt one down, they come in six striking colors.

Moto Parilla Carbon Spec Sheet

MOTOR

  • Type: Bafang MMG320 (250, 500, 750, or 1000 watts)

  • Battery: 840 Wh (1008 Wh optional)

  • Charger: 48 volts; 2 amp

  • Transmission: Enviolo NuVinci Sportive Variator

  • Hub: Enviolo Gripo One

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Monocoque carbon fiber w/ aluminum reinforcements (3 sizes)

  • Central frame: Machined aluminum

  • Swingarm: Sheet metal and forged welded parts

  • Handlebar: Ergotech Low Riser

  • Front suspension: Carbon fiber blade-fork w/ aluminum reinforcements and DNM shock; 6.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted DNM shock; 8.1 inches

  • Tires: Vee Bulldozer; 26 x 4.7

  • Brakes: Formula Cura

COLORS

  • Club

  • Factory Orange

  • Forestra

  • Mistero

  • Passione

  • Performance

Moto Parilla Carbon Price: $TBA MSRP

Moto Parilla Carbon Photo Gallery

