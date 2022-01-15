2022 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Price, Specs, and Photos

The entry-level Honda CB300R returns this year, unchanged from 2021—including the color and price. The naked upright sportbike is one of the best platforms for a new rider, so Honda went with what has proven to work with the 2022 Honda CB300R.

Power is provided by a friendly 286cc motor that Honda cants 20 degrees forward to lower the center of gravity, put more weight on the front wheel for confident turning, and allow room for a lower seat height. Although not cruiser-low, the 31.5-inch seat height is approachable for a wide variety of riders.

Everything about the 2022 Honda CB300R is as well thought out as it is basic. The suspension damping is not adjustable, as new riders aren’t ready for advanced features. Instead, Honda engineers sorted out the damping, and it works superbly for most riders in most situations.

As it sits on the showroom floor, the suspension is more than up to the job of urban riding, and sensible canyon runs. The handling and the Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires nicely complement the rest of the package, making for an outstanding motorcycle for new riders, and experienced riders who know their needs and understand that a small-displacement bike is all that’s necessary.

2022 Honda CB300R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder, canted forward 20 degrees

Displacement: 286cc

Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 63.0mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Trellis-style steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.2 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 296mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.3 inches

Rake: 24.7 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons

Curb weight: 317 pounds

Color: Matte Pearl Blue

2022 Honda CB300R Price: $4949