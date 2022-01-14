2022 Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Editions First Look [Two Models]

Kawasaki is in full Z celebration mode. First, we showed you the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 and Z900RS 50th Anniversary models. Those were natural choices for recognizing 50 years of Z, as the original Z1 was a 903cc inline-4. Now, Kawasaki expands the 50th Anniversary series to the parallel-twin Z650 and Z650RS. There’s only a $250 premium for the 2022 Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS 50th Anniversary editions, so let’s take a look at what you get on a silver platter.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS is a new model this year, and we’ve run down all the differences between the RS and the standard Z650. So, we’ll focus on the different takes of the 50th Anniversary models.

The standard Z650 definitely doesn’t have a retro look—it’s a thoroughly modern design. The 50th Anniversary edition is a cosmetic makeover. Firecracker red paint and plastic lead the way, contrasting with the gloss-black frame and a special seat cover. This is joined by silver and dark blue highlights along the top of the bike, and silver pinstripes on the red wheels. Additionally, the Z650 50th Anniversary has gold touches—the Z emblem, Kawasaki logo, and Z 50th Anniversary logo on the front fender.

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary flaunts layered Candy Diamond Brown paint in the distinctive 1972-style Fireball paint scheme, set against a gloss black frame. The side covers get a distinctive 650 logo underlined by Double Overhead Camshaft—1972 revisited. Other nice touches include a unique seat cover with matching stitching, plus a chrome grab bar for the passenger. Finally, the tank gets a Z 50th Anniversary tank logo.

2022 Kawasaki Z650 (and Z650RS) 50th Anniversary Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable horizontal shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: Cast spoke-style

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm petal-type rotors w/ 2-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm petal-style disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Bosch 9.1M

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches (Z650RS: 55.3 inches)

Rake: 24.0 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches (Z650RS: 31.5 inches)

Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

Curb weight: 412 pounds (Z650RS: 410 pounds)

COLORS

2022 Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary: Firecracker Red

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary: Candy Diamond Brown

PRICES

2022 Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary: $8299 MSRP

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Price: $9249 MSRP

2022 Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS 50th Anniversary Editions Photo Gallery