2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 First Look (14 Fast Facts: Production Model)

Two years after the concept bike was revealed to the public, the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 is here. It shows itself to be an adventure-touring machine that is ready for off-road duty. Although it shares parts with various KTM 890 Adventure variants, let’s start from scratch with the new Norden.
- Power comes from an 889cc DOHC parallel twin. Decidedly oversquare, the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 resists the temptation to be a high-revver. Peak torque of 74 ft-lbs comes at a manageable 6500 rpm, with the 100-horsepower peak checking in at 8000 rpm. Reliability is addressed by forged camshafts, SLC-coated finger followers, steel intake and exhaust valves, hydraulic cam chain tensioner, two oil pumps, a crankshaft on plain bearings, forged three-ring bridged-box pistons (each serviced by two oil jets), and a knock sensor in the cylinder head. The gap between service intervals exceeds 9000 miles.
- Three ride modes are standard, with an optional Explorer mode. Using ride-by-wire technology and an IMU, the Street and Offroad modes optimize the power and electronic aids to reflect the usage. Street mode has sharper throttle response and more aggressive traction control compared to the Offroad mode. The Offroad mode smooths out the power, while allowing the rider to wheelie and steer with the rear end. Also, the cornering-aware function on traction control is a Street-only feature. Rain mode drops the power output, slows the throttle response, and provides maximum traction control. Explorer mode gives the rider the ability to modify the various mode settings to taste—it’s a software upgrade. Cruise control is standard.
- Traction control for deceleration is handled in multiple ways on the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901. ABS is switchable between standard and a front-wheel-only Offroad mode. In the Street ABS mode, the Bosch 9.1 MP ABS system knows you’re leaned over a reacts accordingly. For downshifting, there’s a slipper clutch, which is augmented with cornering-aware traction control. If you downshift too fast for the slipper clutch to correct, the electronic traction control smoothly reduces the power output to prevent skidding or hopping. Traction control also intervenes on the street should the front wheel leave the ground, which slows acceleration. For those who don’t like traction control, it can be shut off, and the slipper clutch will act alone.
- In addition to a slipper function, the clutch also has assist to lighten the pull.
- Clutch use will be minimized thanks to a standard quickshifter. The six-speed transmission has a short lever throw for shifting, speeding up gear changes. The top three gears are glass bead-blasted for increased durability.
- Juan brakes work with the Bosch ABS. The calipers may sport the Husqvarna logo, but they are J.Juan units, with the dual front calipers being radially mounted. In case you missed it, Brembo bought the Barcelona-based J.Juan back in April for €70 million (about $85 million).
- The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901’s trellis frame uses chromoly tubing for increased strength, reduced weight, and optimized flex. The frame puts the rider forward on the chassis for more weight on the front wheel; the frame is kept short (front-to-back) so a traction-enhancing longer swingarm can be deployed. A non-adjustable steering damper enhances stability. The frame is powdercoated black to keep it look good longer in off-road conditions.
- Aggressive big-block Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires on a 21-/18-inch wheel combo demonstrate that the Norden is off-road oriented. Husqvarna didn’t cheap out here, or worry about tire longevity—these Pirellis are good rubber if you’re going to ride off-road. If you’re planning on sticking to the pavement on your Norden, put on a street-oriented tire before you leave the dealership. Someone will be happy to buy your Rally STRs.
- WP takes care of the suspension. Apex units are used at both ends of the motorcycle. The cantilevered shock is not assisted by linkage and doesn’t offer progressive damping. Spring-preload is adjustable via a three-prong knob, and only rebound damping is adjustable—bring a Torx driver for the hexalobular head. The fork is an open-cartridge design with compression and rebound dampers in separate fork tubes. Aluminum triple clamps keep the WP Apex fork in place. Although damping is fully adjustable on the fork, the spring-preload is fixed. Suspended wheel travel is 8.7 inches in the front, and 8.5 inches out back.
- Ergonomics can be adjusted to suit the rider. There are six positions for mounting the tapered aluminum handlebar, with an adjustment range of nearly 1.2 inches. The ribbed seat can be installed in one of two positions—6 or 34.4 inches above the ground. The aluminum footpegs have removable rubber inserts—leave them in for vibration damping on the street, and remove them for enhanced off-road boot grip. Also, the rubber inserts make the footrest position slightly higher—another way to adjust the rider triangle. A rear brake lever tip with two positions is a nice touch—one caters to street boots, while the other provides room for off-road boots. If you plan on riding in cold weather, a heated seat is optional.
- The full-length ADV fairing on the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 houses several features. Right away, you’ll notice the LED lighting and standard fog lights. There’s a 12-volt plug to power a GPS device. The five-inch TFT dash connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App, but only if you get the optional Connectivity unit, which adds turn-by-turn navigation, and interfaces for phone calls and music. Although the fairing looks bulky, a Husqvarna insider describes the bodywork as “slim” and provides “easy movement and exceptional ergonomics for all sizes of riders.” The fairing has spoilers that enhance high-speed stability.
- Feel free to explore at least 200 miles between visits to a gas station. The tank holds five gallons even, and Husqvarna claims a maximum range of 248 miles.
- Important accessories will be available for the Norden. Touratech cases and top case lead the way. There’s also a titanium Akrapovič muffler (replaces the stainless steel unit), lowering kids (drops the seat height nearly an inch), soft luggage, heated grips, and a taller windscreen.
- The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 has an MSRP of $13,999, and it will be available in the United States in November. Competitors include the BMW F 850 GS Adventure ($14,399), Honda Africa Twin ($13,545), KTM 890 Adventure R ($14,199), Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT ($14,799) and Triumph Tiger 900 Rally ($15,400). Look for our review of the Norden in the next couple of weeks.
Location photography by Rudi Schedl
2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 889cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.7 x 68.8mm
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 74 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 8 valves
- Fueling: Dell’Orto w/ 46mm throttle body
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: PASC assist-and-slipper clutch
- Final drive: 520 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly tubular steel w/ stressed engine and chromoly trellis subframe
Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Apex 43mm inverted open-cartridge fork; 8.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable WP Apex shock; 8.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoked w/ tubeless aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 2.50 x 21
- Rear wheel: 4.50 x 18
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted J.Juan calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ floating J.Juan 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP cornering-aware Street, and Offroad
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.5 inches
- Rake: 25.8 degrees
- Seat height: 33.6 or 34.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 480 pounds
2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Price: $13,999 MSRP