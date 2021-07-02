2022 BMW F 850 GS Adventure First Look: Fast Facts

Although the 2022 BMW F 850 GS Adventure doesn’t have any mechanical updates, the optional Packages have been updated. Also, the colors are all-new for ’22. The 40 Years of GS Edition won’t be around for 2022, so trot on down to your BMW dealer if you want that graphic treatment on this ADV motorcycle.

The Select Package gets LED fog lights this year, though it loses the quickshifter. Here’s the rundown of what you get for your $1350 for model year 2022:

Ride Modes Pro

Electronic downshifting traction control

Cruise control

GPS prep

LED fog lights

Heated grips

Aluminum side case holders

The $3100 Premium Package gives you everything in the Select Package, plus these goodies:

Semi-active electronic suspension

Quickshifter

Keyless operation

Tire pressure monitor

LED style elements

You will be excited to find out that the Black Storm color option is being replaced by the intricately named Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black. That will cost you $325, plus you’ll be tasked with memorizing the name of the color of your bike. Kalamata Matte Metallic Style Rallye returns, and it’s a $350 option. The base color is new—Ice Gray is replaced by Light White.

The price for this 2022 edition has not been set. However, you will be able to see it in person at a BMW dealer in the fourth quarter of this year.

2022 BMW F 850 GS Adventure Specs

ENGINE

​​Type: Parallel twin

​​Displacement: 853cc

​​Bore x stroke: 84mm x 77mm

Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 63 ft/lbs @ 6250 rpm

Maximum speed: 122 mph

​​Compression ratio: 12.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

​​Fuel system: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body

​​Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

​​Final drive: Endless O-ring chain

CHASSIS

​​Frame: Tubular steel space frame w/ load-bearing engine

​​Front suspension; travel: 43mm inverted fork; 9.1 inches

​​Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.5 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front wheel: 2.15 x 21

Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17

​​​​Front tire: 90/90 x 21

​​Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 305mm discs w/ 2-piston floating calipers

​​Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

​​Wheelbase: 62.7 inches

​​Rake: 28 degrees

​​Trail: 4.9 inches

​​Seat height: 34.4 inches

​​Fuel capacity: 6.1 gallons

​​​​Curb weight: 538 pounds

COLORS

Light White

New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black ($325 option)

Kalamata Matte Metallic Style Rallye ($350 Option)

2022 BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price: MSRP $TBA

2022 BMW F 850 GS Adventure Photo Gallery