2021 EnduroCross Final Standings: Haaker Takes 5th Title

Colton Haaker claimed his fifth AMA EnduroCross National Championship with three overall wins in the six-round 2021 series. Haaker started strong, with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider winning three of the first four rounds. Haaker clinched the series with one race remaining, as he finished in P2 in the three rounds he didn’t win.

Cooper Abbot grabbed the runner-up position for the year, scoring podiums in the first four rounds. Max Gerston held P3 in the standings from the third round to the finish, taking podiums in two of the final three rounds. Cory Graffunder edged Ultimate Motorcycling Editor At Large Ty Cullins for P4 for the year by six points. Both Graffunder and Cullins had a pair of top-five overall finishes in the 2021 EnduroCross series.

Will Riordan won the Junior class championship, which goes to riders aged 21 and younger. Riordan finished the year in P6 overall, losing to Cullins on the tiebreaker. Cullins is a multi-time Junior class champion, and has since aged out.

Trystan Hart started the season strong—three podiums and a win—but his season was cut sort after upper body injuries at Reno.

Pre-season injuries kept Haaker’s longtime rival Cody Webb out of the series until the final two-round weekend in Denver. Webb, who had been doing TV commentary for the season, left the booth and won the last two rounds as Haaker cruised to the title.

Photography by Jack Jaxson

2021 AMA EnduroCross National Championship Final Standings