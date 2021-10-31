The inaugural FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Series went down to the final round, with champion Billy Bolt taking the title from Manuel Lettenbichler via a tiebreaker—both riders earned 104 championship points for the season. Bolt broke the tie with three wins, compared to Lettenbichler’s pair of victories in the seven-round series.

“Right now, I’m struggling to process what’s just gone on,” Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Bolt said after GetzenRodeo, the final round where he finished in P2. “I’m a whirlwind of emotions. I can’t believe I’m the FIM Hard Enduro World Champion. It’s an incredible feeling.”

“Ah, man, that was close,” Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lettenbichler said after winning the final round, “but I couldn’t get the championship done. I knew coming into it that it would be hard to win the title with how the points were, but I gave it my best shot. The fight was good early on, but when Billy made some mistakes, it gave me a gap. I feel like I rode a good race after that. I did what I had to do by winning, but the luck was missing. Hats off to Billy. I’m proud of him, too. We had a great season together.”

Graham Jarvis started the season with podiums at Extreme XL Larges (Portugal) and Ablestone (Italy), but a torn ACL at Red Bull Romaniacs ended his championship charge.

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship replaced the World Enduro Super Series (WESS) and is organized by the WESS Promotion Gmbh in Wels, Austria.

Photography by Future7Media

2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Series Final Standings