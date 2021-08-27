2022 Honda Africa Twin Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)

We’ve got word from Europe about the 2022 Honda Africa Twin lineup. There’s no big shake-up. However, Europe is getting some changes for 2022 for the standard Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES. It’s our experience that we see these changes the same year, or a year later, in the United States. So, here’s what’s new:
- On the DCT versions, the DCT is reprogrammed for the lower two speeds of the six-speed transmission. Honda claims improved operation at low speeds, as well as from a standing start.
- The standard Africa Twin gets an aluminum rear rack as standard equipment.
- The Adventure Sports ES gets a new, lower windscreen. The screen is a significant 4.3 inches shorter, and is five-position adjustable. According to Honda, the lower screen improves the rider’s view while still offering plenty of protection.
- New graphics adorn each model. The standard Africa Twin gets Big Logo graphics with three color choices. There’s a new Cracked Terrain graphic on the AS ES, and there are two colors to choose from. The standard Africa Twin’s subframe is now red, and the aluminum side covers are black.
- As this is info on the European release, we don’t have US prices or availability yet. Also, we can’t confirm that the US models will get these updates in 2022.
2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES (and DCT) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 1084cc
- Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
- Compression ratio: 10.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Two 44mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Manual (DCT: Fully and semi-automatic DCT w/ slipper function)
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel, semi-double-cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable semi-active Showa 45mm inverted fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, electronically adjustable, semi-active Showa remote reservoir shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke tubeless
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- Parking brake: DCT-only; cable-actuated single-piston caliper on rear disc
- ABS: Cornering aware; defeatable
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.0 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 34.3 inches (33.7 inches in Low position)
- Ground clearance: 9.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 530 pounds (DCT: 553 pounds)
- Graphics: Cracked Terrain
- Colors: Black; white/blue/red
2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Price: $TBA MSRP
2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT Price: $TBA MSRP
2022 Honda Africa Twin (and Africa Twin DCT) Specs
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 45mm inverted fork: 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 9.4 inches
- ABS: Standard
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 501 pounds (DCT: 524 pounds)
- Graphics: Big Logo
- Colors: Black; black/red; white/blue/red
2022 Honda Africa Twin Price: $TBA MSRP
2022 Honda Africa Twin DCT Price: $TBA MSRP