2022 Honda Green Sticker Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF450X, CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F, and CRF50F

Honda has released its 2022 off-road trail bikes that are Green Sticker legal in California—home of countless poorly thought-out government regulations for off-road motorcycles. All five models return unchanged from last year. When we say unchanged, we mean it—there aren’t even Bold New Graphics for 2022. Still, there’s a little bit for us to talk about, so let’s get to it.

With the exception of the 2022 Honda CRF450X, the prices have not been announced. In the case of the CRF450X, the 2022 price is the same as the ’21 tariff. However, given the extraordinarily high demand for the four CRF-F models—50, 110, 125, and 250—we might see a bit of a price bump to reflect their popularity.

There are a couple of things on our wish list that we aren’t seeing. We would like a 2022 Honda CRF250X in the lineup. A high-performance trail bike with a 250cc motor and wide-ration six-speed transmission is just right for fans of technical trails at fast speed. The CRF250X has been gone since 2017, and we still miss it.

Also, we’re not seeing a 2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel. The standard CRF125F with the 17-/14-inch wheel combo is in the mix, but not the longer-travel version with a 19-/16-inch wheel pairing.

Remember that all of Honda’s street-legal off-road capable motorcycles are a-okay wherever dirt bikes can be ridden. That includes the Honda Africa Twin, Honda CRF450RL, Honda CRF300L, Honda CRF300L Rally, and Honda Trail 125.

2022 Honda CRF450X Specs

ENGINE

​​Motor: Four-stroke single

​​Displacement: 450cc

​​Bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm

​​Compression ratio: 12.0:1

​​Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

​​Starting: Electric

​​Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiple w/ six springs

​​Final drive: 520 sealed chain

CHASSIS

​​Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

​​Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm inverted Showa fork; 12.0 inches

​​Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 11.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX52

​​​​Front tire: 80/100 x 21

​​Rear tire: 120/80 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

​​Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

​​Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

​​Rake: 28.6 degrees

​​Trail: 5.6 inches

​​Seat height: 37.9 inches

​​Ground clearance: 13.1 inches

​​Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

​​​​Curb weight: 275 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF450X Price: $9799 MSRP

2022 Honda CRF250F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore x stroke: 71 x 63mm

Displacement: 249cc

Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Web-multiplate manual

Final drive: #520 O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 9.0 inches

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/100 x 18

Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 34.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.3 inches

Curb weight: 265 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF250F Price: MSRP $TBA

2022 Honda CRF125F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 22mm throttle body

Ignition: Transistorized

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Wet-multiplate manual

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 5.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 17

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14

Front brake: 220mm disc

Rear: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 48 inches

Rake: 27.3 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 29.1 inches

Ground clearance: 8.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 194 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF125F Price: MSRP $TBA

2022 Honda CRF110F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 109cc

Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body

Exhaust: USFS-approved

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric and kick

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: D.I.D. 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Brakes: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 41.9 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 2.0 inches

Seat height: 25.9 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 170 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF110F Price: MSRP $TBA

2022 Honda CRF50F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.4mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve

Fueling: 13mm piston-valve carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Cooling: Air

Starting: Kick

Transmission: 3-speed

Clutch: Automatic

Final drive: #420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 3.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches

Front and rear tires: 2.50 x 10

Brakes: Mechanical drums

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 36.0 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 1.3 inches

Seat height: 21.6 inches

Ground clearance: 5.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.8 quarts

Curb weight: 110 pounds

Color: Red

2022 Honda CRF50F Price: MSRP $TBA

2022 Honda Green Sticker Trail Bike Photo Gallery