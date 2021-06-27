2022 Honda Green Sticker Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF450X, CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F, and CRF50F
Honda has released its 2022 off-road trail bikes that are Green Sticker legal in California—home of countless poorly thought-out government regulations for off-road motorcycles. All five models return unchanged from last year. When we say unchanged, we mean it—there aren’t even Bold New Graphics for 2022. Still, there’s a little bit for us to talk about, so let’s get to it.
With the exception of the 2022 Honda CRF450X, the prices have not been announced. In the case of the CRF450X, the 2022 price is the same as the ’21 tariff. However, given the extraordinarily high demand for the four CRF-F models—50, 110, 125, and 250—we might see a bit of a price bump to reflect their popularity.
There are a couple of things on our wish list that we aren’t seeing. We would like a 2022 Honda CRF250X in the lineup. A high-performance trail bike with a 250cc motor and wide-ration six-speed transmission is just right for fans of technical trails at fast speed. The CRF250X has been gone since 2017, and we still miss it.
Also, we’re not seeing a 2022 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel. The standard CRF125F with the 17-/14-inch wheel combo is in the mix, but not the longer-travel version with a 19-/16-inch wheel pairing.
Remember that all of Honda’s street-legal off-road capable motorcycles are a-okay wherever dirt bikes can be ridden. That includes the Honda Africa Twin, Honda CRF450RL, Honda CRF300L, Honda CRF300L Rally, and Honda Trail 125.
2022 Honda CRF450X Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiple w/ six springs
- Final drive: 520 sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum twin-spar
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm inverted Showa fork; 12.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 11.8 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX52
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 28.6 degrees
- Trail: 5.6 inches
- Seat height: 37.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 275 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF450X Price: $9799 MSRP
2022 Honda CRF250F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Bore x stroke: 71 x 63mm
- Displacement: 249cc
- Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Web-multiplate manual
- Final drive: #520 O-ring sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 8.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 9.0 inches
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 100/100 x 18
- Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 34.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.3 inches
- Curb weight: 265 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF250F Price: MSRP $TBA
2022 Honda CRF125F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
- Compression ratio: 9.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 22mm throttle body
- Ignition: Transistorized
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Clutch: Wet-multiplate manual
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 5.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
- Tires: CST
- Front tire: 70/100 x 17
- Rear tire: 90/100 x 14
- Front brake: 220mm disc
- Rear: Drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 48 inches
- Rake: 27.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.1 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 194 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF125F Price: MSRP $TBA
2022 Honda CRF110F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 109cc
- Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm
- Compression ratio: 9.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body
- Exhaust: USFS-approved
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Electric and kick
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Clutch: Automatic centrifugal
- Final drive: D.I.D. 420 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches
- Tires: CST
- Front tire: 70/100 x 14
- Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
- Brakes: Drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 41.9 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 2.0 inches
- Seat height: 25.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 170 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF110F Price: MSRP $TBA
2022 Honda CRF50F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 49cc
- Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.4mm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve
- Fueling: 13mm piston-valve carburetor
- Ignition: CDI
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 3-speed
- Clutch: Automatic
- Final drive: #420 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 3.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches
- Front and rear tires: 2.50 x 10
- Brakes: Mechanical drums
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 36.0 inches
- Rake: 25.0 degrees
- Trail: 1.3 inches
- Seat height: 21.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 5.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.8 quarts
- Curb weight: 110 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF50F Price: MSRP $TBA
2022 Honda Green Sticker Trail Bike Photo Gallery