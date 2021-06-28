Andrea Dovizioso Signs As Italjet Dragster Development Rider

Since Andrea Dovizioso left Ducati at the end of 2020, there has been quite a bit of speculation about his return to the MotoGP paddock. Dovi has been testing for Aprilia, who currently have Aleix Espargaró and Lorenzo Savadori riding the RS-GP in the 2021 MotoGP series. Now, it looks like Dovizioso will be on an Italjet!

Italjet has signed Dovizioso as a development rider for the 2021 Italjet Dragster 200 and 125 high-performance scooters. These aren’t just any scooters, of course. They are touted as Urban Superbikes, and one look at the Dragsters confirms that.

The 2021 Italjet Dragster features a low-slung trellis frame, hub steering, and MotoGP-style lever guards—exactly what Dovi needs when doing battle through the traffic of downtown Bologna, just a few miles from Italjet’s headquarters. You can see that Dovizioso is serious about the Italjet, as he is in full Alpinestars and Shoei protective equipment on the Dragster—All The Gear All The Time!

“The Dragster is a concentrate of energy,” Dovi says. “When I saw it for the first time, I was impressed. I’m delighted to contribute with technicians to the development of parts, braking systems, and the engine. The details make the difference, and the Dragsters details are very impressive, unlike anything else in this segment.”

Italjet President and CEO Massimo Tartarini is behind the signing of the development deal with Dovizioso.

“When I designed the new Dragster,” Tartarini explains, “I imagined it as a small superbike to utilize in the city. A scooter capable of giving the feeling of a real motorcycle on the track. I desire that the Dragster can express all its potential and be the best in class. For this reason, I thought I have to rely on an undisputed protagonist of motorsport, a famous pilot all over the world. I immediately thought of Andrea, a person that I’ve always admired, a professional, and a man able to look beyond.”

“The big players have flattened out on bikes,” Tartarini continues, “which are now all very similar with a lack of soul and character, neglecting the fact that real motorcyclists choose to ride a bike because of strong emotions that it creates. Even if we are a small company compared to global competitors, we have decided to realize a different urban bike straight out of the box, in the wake of the tradition of Italjet. The Dragster may be classed as a scooter, but we believe we have created something more, and to call it a scooter is not doing it justice.”

Regardless of how you want to categorize the 2021 Italjet Dragster 200 and 125, they are striking two-wheelers. Production is about to begin on the two models, and they will initially be available in 50 countries.

