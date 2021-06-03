2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Following in the steps of the Dragster Rosso, Brutale Rosso, and Turismo Veloce Rosso comes the new 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso. Each of the Rosso editions from MV Agusta is a lower-cost entry into its lineup.
By using different components and tuning, MV Agusta offers a lower price with performance tradeoffs that many riders likely won’t notice or consider significant. Let’s take a closer look at the new F3 Rosso. We haven’t seen the 2021 F3 RC yet, so we will focus on the F3 updates we’re seeing on the F3 Rosso compared to last year’s F3 RC.
- The 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso puts out 147 horsepower at 13,000 rpm. To give an idea of the difference between the Rosso and the upmarket RC, last year’s RC tops out a 153 horsepower at 13,250 rpm. If you’re on a track, that can make a difference down the start/finish straight at Mugello. However, on the street, it might not matter that much. Also, the other three Rossos all put out 112 horsepower or less, so the F3 Rosso is the hotrod of the bunch.
- The frame places have been redesigned. Stiffness has been increased both torsionally and longitudinally.
- The motor gets reworking to meet Euro 5 standards.
- Less internal motor friction is a focus of the 2021 F3 Rosso. The new crankshaft main bearings, piston rod bearings, and countershaft bearings are all designed to reduce friction. The valve tappets are DLC-coated for smoother operation, and the valve guides are now sintered.
- To keep heat at bay, the new radiator has a claimed five percent efficiency increase.
- There are new headers designed to boost torque. The muffler has also been updated.
- The 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso has a new clutch basket for surer engagement. The quickshifter also gets a new sensor for more precise shifting with less effort.
- The engine management system gets new algorithms. According to MV Agusta, the result is “a direct connection between throttle and rear wheel.”
- MV Agusta gave the 2021 F3 Rosso a new ABS setup and IMU. The Continental MK100 system is cornering aware. There is also rear-wheel lift mitigation, wheelie control, and launch control.
- You get to view all of the electronic rider aid options on a new 5.5-inch TFT dash. There’s also a new control module on the right handlebar.
- We don’t have a US price or availability date in the United States for the 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso. We can tell you that the F3 Rosso will run £16,400 in the UK, and it comes in any color you like, as long as it’s Ago Red.
2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Maximum power: 147 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 65 ft-lbs @ 10,100 rpm
- Maximum speed: 149 mph
- Fueling: Mikuni throttle bodies w/ Eldor Nemo 2.1 ECU
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves per cylinder
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable Sachs progressive-damping shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 ABS w/ rear wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 39 mpg
- Curb weight: N/A
- Color: Ago Red
2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Price:
- £16,400 (US MSRP $TBA)
2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Photo Gallery