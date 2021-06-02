2022 Beta RR Two-Stroke Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Beta RR lineup is here, and there are four two-stroke off-road motorcycles to choose from—the 300 RR, 250 RR, 200 RR, and 125 RR. All four Beta RRs share the same chassis, featuring fully adjustable Sachs suspension, Excel Takasago wheels, and Maxxis MaxxEnduro Soft tires. Let’s examine what’s new in the Beta RR lineup.

1. The Sachs ZF open-cartridge fork used on all four models returns with updates. The fork tubes have a new anodizing that Beta says is harder and more resistant to corrosion. Inside, the valving has been changed to enhance plush action.

2. There are new compression damping settings for the Sachs ZF piggyback-reservoir shock. This shock is used on all four 2022 Beta RR models and features independent adjustments for high- and low-speed damping response.

3. The Beta 300 RR gets an all-new top-end. The shorter stroke motor still displaces 293cc. All-new is the cylinder head, piston, crankshaft, power valve, and smaller exhaust diameter. Beta claims an increase in torque, despite the move to the more oversquare configuration.

4. The 2022 Beta 250 RR and 300 RR get a new clutch. It’s a diaphragm clutch that is three-way adjustable to personalize the actuation. Beta claims a lighter clutch pull, along with a more progressive engagement.

5. There’s a new cylinder head and updated power valve setting on the 2022 Beta 125 RR. According to a Beta spokesman, the result is “a more linear power delivery.”

6. The seat and headlight on each 2022 RR are now red. The 2022 Beta RRs are seriously red, and the graphics are new.

7. Beta has increased prices across the board on its RRs. Compared to last year, the 300 RR is up $500, the 250 RR gets a $600 increase, the 200 RR rises by $300, and the 125 RR’s price is $350 higher. The 2022 Beta RR lineup is due to hit showroom floors in August, so be patient.

2022 Beta 300 RR (250 RR, 200 RR, and 125 RR) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

Displacement: 293cc (250: 249cc; 200: 190cc; 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 73 x 69.9mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 200: 62 x 63mm; 125: 54 x 54mm)

Compression ratio: 11.6:1 (250: 13.2:1; 200: 13.5:1; 125: 15.2:1)

Counterbalancer: 300 RR and 250 RR only

Induction: Case reed

Fueling: Keihin 36mm PWK

Exhaust: Adjustable power valve w/ expansion chamber

Starting: Electric; kickstarter optional (125: Kickstart)

Lubrication: Electronic oil injection

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style (200 and 125: Wet multiplate)

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Sachs ZF open-cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches

Rims: Excel Takasago

Tires: Maxxis MaxxEnduro Soft

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 260mm Galfer floating disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches (200 and 125: 58.1 inches)

Seat height: 36.6 inches

Ground clearance: 12.6 inches (200 and 125: 12.8 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons

Curb weight: 243 pounds (200: 229 pounds; 125: 222 pounds)

PRICES (MSRP)



2022 Beta 300 RR Price: $9699

2022 Beta 250 RR Price: $9399

2022 Beta 200 RR Price: $8999

2022 Beta 125 RR Price: $8349

Photo Gallery