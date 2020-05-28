Thursday, May 28, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Beta RR 2-Stroke Off-Road Line-Up First Look

2021 Beta RR 2-Stroke Off-Road Line-Up First Look

For 2021, Beta is continuing to offer four two-stroke off-road RR models ranging from the agile 125 RR to the torquey 300 RR. There are two basic platforms offered—the 125 and 200, plus the 250 and 300.

Beta 125 RR
2021 Beta 125 RR

The primary difference between the 2021 Beta 125 RR and the 200 RR is the displacement of the motor. Beta increases both the bore and stroke of the 125 to get it to a 200. That means more power everywhere for the 200, rather than focusing exclusively on more torque or more horsepower. The 200 and 125 RRs both feature oil injection, electric start, and an adjustable power valve. By adjusting the power valve, the rider can tailor throttle response to conditions and preferences.

Beta 200 RR
2021 Beta 200 RR

The 2021 Beta 250 RR and 300 RR are the big boys of the Beta off-road two-stroke lineup, with the 300 RR being the best-seller of the line. Between the 250 and 300, the 250 offers more overrev and suits the aggressive rider, while the 300 has tremendous torque and is easy to ride. Both models have counterbalancers to smooth out the power pulses, which reduces rider fatigue.  Like the smaller RRs, the 250 RR and 300 RR have oil injection, electric start, an adjustable power valve, a plastic skidplate, and lighting.

2021 Beta RR Two-Stroke Lineup - 250
2021 Beta 250 RR

Beta has given the RR line some updates for 2021, with a beefed-up rear subframe leading the way. The side panel is also more securely mounted for increased durability. Beta has updated the seat base and the foam, claiming improved comfort. People have complained about Beta air filter mounting in the past, and 2021 gets another update in this department—Beta claims air filter changes will be easier. Finally, shim changes in the fork and shock are said to “further enhance the riding experience,” according to a Beta spokesman.

2021 Beta RR Two-Stroke Lineup - 300
2021 Beta 300 RR

The improvements do not come at an increased price, as the four models will have the same MSRP as last year:

  • 2021 Beta 125 RR Price: $7999
  • 2021 Beta 200 RR Price: $8699
  • 2021 Beta 250 RR Price: $8799
  • 2021 Beta 300 RR Price: $9199

Deliveries to dealers are scheduled to begin in late July.

Previous article2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Crowned: Scrambler 1100 FT
Next article2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview: Racing Returns May 31
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview: Racing Returns May 31

Don Williams -
0
After a long break from racing due to the government response to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is back....
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Crowned: Scrambler 1100 FT

Don Williams -
0
The third Ducati Custom Rumble competition between builders of custom Ducati Scramblers has a winner—Marco Graziani of CC-Racing Garage. Entered in the Bully category,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Emula Concept First Look: With 2electron McFly Technology

Don Williams -
0
One of the prime complaints many motorcyclists have about electric motorcycles is that they don’t deliver the visceral experience that comes from an internal...
Read more
Community

2020 Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles Review: Two Electric Choices

Arthur Coldwells -
0
While not a motorcycle, as we interpret it, a pedal-assisted electric bicycle just might be a gateway product to owning a motorcycle. With that...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Editor’s Choice: Al Phillips Collection at Mecum Indy 2020 Auction

Don Williams -
0
Noted motorcycle collector Al Phillips will be selling 25 motorcycles from his collection at the Mecum Indy 2020 auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds....
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Based on the dragstrip-scorching Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, the 2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS is a civilized coast-to-coast sport-touring motorcycle that does not lack for...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview: Racing Returns May 31

Don Williams -
0
After a long break from racing due to the government response to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is back....
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR 2-Stroke Off-Road Line-Up First Look

Don Williams -
0
For 2021, Beta is continuing to offer four two-stroke off-road RR models ranging from the agile 125 RR to the torquey 300 RR. There...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Crowned: Scrambler 1100 FT

Don Williams -
0
The third Ducati Custom Rumble competition between builders of custom Ducati Scramblers has a winner—Marco Graziani of CC-Racing Garage. Entered in the Bully category,...
Read more
Commentary

Ducati Team Signs Jack Miller for MotoGP in 2021

Don Williams -
0
Before a MotoGP race has been run in 2020, the Ducati Team has signed Jack Miller for its 2021 MotoGP factory squad. Miller, 25,...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Rookie Mistakes & Homemade Gaskets

Ron Lieback -
0
There was a vague smell of gas, but I thought nothing of it. That changed quickly about 50 miles into a 200-mile ride after fueling...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Emula Concept First Look: With 2electron McFly Technology

Don Williams -
0
One of the prime complaints many motorcyclists have about electric motorcycles is that they don’t deliver the visceral experience that comes from an internal...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling