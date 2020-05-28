2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview: Racing Returns May 31

After a long break from racing due to the government response to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is back. The final seven rounds of the Supercross series will all be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The races will be held on consecutive Sundays and Wednesdays starting on May 31.

While the track will be basically the same design for all seven rounds, there will be some modifications. Also, the 40 riders who will be lined up for the two Heat races will be unchanged. Further, there will be no fans in the stadium. While it is not something we would have recognized at the start of the season, promoter Feld, the AMA, the teams, the riders, and the Utah state government have come up with a workaround that we’re glad to have.

Eli Tomac leads the series by three points over Ken Roczen. Lurking nearby in the standings are defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, 26 points behind Roczen, and Justin Barcia, who sits two points behind Webb. With seven rounds remaining to be contested, all four riders have a shot at the 2020 title.

The break since March has allowed many injured riders to return to the series. Among the recovered and racing in Salt Lake City are Justin Brayton, Adam Cianciarulo, Kyle Cunningham, Fredrik Norén, Zach Osborne, and Broc Tickle. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing Justin Bogle, Marvin Musquin, or Joey Savatgy, as they are still recovering from injuries.

Check out our Supercross cable and streaming schedule to find out when the races are being aired.

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross 450SX Entry List, Rice-Eccles Stadium, May 31

#1 – Cooper Webb, KTM 450 SX-F FE

#3 – Eli Tomac, Kawasaki KX450

#4 – Blake Baggett, KTM 450SX-F FE

#7 – Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha YZ450F

#9 – Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki KX450

#10 – Justin Brayton, Honda CRF450R

#11 – Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha YZ450F

#15 – Dean Wilson, Husqvarna FC 450 FE

#16 – Zach Osborne, Husqvarna FC 450 FE

#20 – Broc Tickle, Suzuki RM-Z450

#21 – Jason Anderson, Husqvarna FC 450 FE

#22 – Chad Reed, KTM 450SX-F

#27 – Malcolm Stewart, Honda CRF450R

#31 – Fredrik Norén, Suzuki RM-Z450

#34 – Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki KX450

#37 – Martin Dávalos, KTM 450 SX-F FE

#44 – Kyle Cunningham, Suzuki RM-Z450

#46 – Justin Hill, Honda CRF450R

#50 – Benny Bloss, KTM 450 SX-F FE

#51 – Justin Barcia, Yamaha YZ450F

#61 – Alex Ray, Kawasaki KX450

#64 – Vince Friese, Honda CRF450R

#69 – Carlen Gardner, Honda CRF450R

#71 – Ryan Breece, Suzuki RM-Z450

#86 – Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki KX450

#94 – Ken Roczen, Honda CRF450R WE

#114 – Nick Schmidt, Husqvarna FC 450

#211 – Tevin Tapia, Yamaha YZ450F

#280 – Cade Clason, Kawasaki KX450

#282 – Theodore Pauli, Kawasaki KX450

#447 – Deven Raper, Kawasaki KX450

#501 – Scotty Wennerstrom, Kawasaki KX450

#509 – Alexander Nagy, KTM 450 SX-F

#597 – Mason Kerr, Kawasaki KX450

#651 – Jake Hogan, Yamaha YZ450F

#722 – Adam Enticknap, Suzuki RM-Z450

#824 – Carter Stephenson, Kawasaki KX450

#848 – Joan Cros, Kawasaki KX450

#976 – Josh Greco, KTM 450SX-F

#996 – Preston Taylor, Kawasaki KX450

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)