Thursday, May 28, 2020
2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Crowned: Scrambler 1100 FT

The third Ducati Custom Rumble competition between builders of custom Ducati Scramblers has a winner—Marco Graziani of CC Racing Garage. Entered in the Bully category, Graziani and CC Racing Garage chose the Scrambler 1100 Special as the basis for the winning build.

The Bully category allows the builder to customize the Ducati Scrambler with no restrictions. Even with that flexibility, Graziani kept it simple with the winning bike, which is dubbed the Ducati Scrambler 1100 FT.

Paint is the most apparent change. The striking blue and custom graphics give the Scrambler 1100 a new look. While you can’t hear it, the meticulously welded exhaust makes a loud, visible statement for the motorcycle. Additionally, the Scrambler 1100 FT gets a new seat and a cleaned-up rear.

Graziani wasn’t interested in transforming the Scrambler 1100 Special into something that it is not. He decided that the critical elements of the Scrambler’s personality—the headlight and the tank shape—should be untouched. However, you will note a short two-tone flyscreen above the classic round headlight. That two-tone motif is repeated throughout the Scrambler 1100 FT.

Initial judging in the Ducati Custom Rumble competition is done via voting by nearly 5000 Scrambler cognoscenti. After the five top selections were established, Ducati assembled an all-star jury to choose a winner.

The final judges were Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati’s Chaz Davies, Bike Shed Motorcycle Club CEO Dutch Van Someren, Officine Rossopuro founder Filippo Barbacane, and British actor Nicholas Hoult.

Graziani was awarded a Beta workbench with a complete set of tools. The purpose of the prize was to encourage future motorcycle customization.

Based in Rome and founded in 2006, CC Racing Garage’s primary business is designing and manufacturing motorcycle parts. Using Italian craftsmen, the company specializes in carbon fiber and resin. Beyond that, the company does sophisticated metalwork. A side business is creating resin decals—including replica decals—for motorcycle and automobile applications.

 

 

