2021 Indianapolis 1 Fantasy Supercross Tips (16 Fast Facts)

Ep111 – WorldSBK TV Guy Steve English joins in, Brandon Paasch interview, Supercross H3, ARAI News and More!

Greg’s Garage Pod with Co-Host Jason Pridmore – A motorcycle racing Pod about MotoGP, MotoAmerica, and World Superbike, Pro Motocross, American Flat Track, Supercross, and more. In this episode, Co-Hosts Greg White and Jason Pridmore talk:

ARAI Helmets News – 2021 MotoGP Calendar revision, American GP on hold. The 79th running of the Daytona 200 is a go!

Supercross – Results and a chat about Houston 3.

SX Fantasy – The decision has been made… PulpMX. Join us! Link here: https://pulpmxfantasy.com/leagues/gregsgaragepodcast

MotoAmerica/British Superbike – A chat with 19 year old, New Jersey native, Brandon Paasch. The 2019 British Superbike Championship Moto3 Champ returns to BSB on a factory Triumph.

WorldSBK – World Superbike Commentator Steve English joins the guys to discuss 2021 and so much more. Listen to Jason Pridmore take over the chat with Steve. That conversation generates great preseason insight into the WorldSBK paddock.

Next Week Tease – Melissa Paris joins the podcast to discuss a new and exciting program for women motorcyclists and Royal Enfield. Plus Supercross from Indianapolis 1, Supercross Fantasy, and the latest racing news.

Race Calendar – Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Indianapolis, IN.

