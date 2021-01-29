2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is part of Harley-Davidson’s new Hod Rod Baggers grouping. Let’s break down what’s new on the Road Glide Special, as well as take a look at the latest colors and finishes.
- Harley-Davidson riders after dark will appreciate the new Daymaker headlight. It uses LEDs to show you the way when the sun goes down.
- The Boom! Box 6.5GT audio system has a GPS and touchscreen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, though you need a compatible smartphone to make it all work.
- Low-slung streel bars protect the motor in a tip over.
- You have a choice of two finishes—Chrome and Black. It may be counterintuitive, but Chrome is more expensive than Black by $900.
- There are five color combinations at your beck and call. Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, Midnight Crimson, Snake Venom, and the two-tone Billiard Red/Vivid Black. Of the options, Vivid Black is the least expensive, with Snake Venom upping the ante by $1200 over the base color.
- The range of MSRPs is $26,699 to $28,799. The Vivid Black with a Chrome Finish is the least expensive. The priciest choice is the stunning Snake Venom with a Black Finish.
Photography by Jack Schmidt, Scott G. Toepfer, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios
2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches
- Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 27.4 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 853 pounds
COLORS/FINISHES and PRICES
- Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $26,699 MSRP
- Billiard Teal (Chrome Finish): $27,199
- Midnight Crimson (Chrome Finish): $27,199
- Vivid Black (Black Finish): $27,599
- Billiard Red/Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $27,699
- Snake Venom (Chrome Finish): $27,899
- Billiard Teal (Black Finish): $28,099
- Midnight Crimson (Black Finish): $28,099
- Billiard Red/Vivid Black (Black Finish): $28,599
- Snake Venom (Black Finish): $28,799
2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Photo Gallery