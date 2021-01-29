Friday, January 29, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special First Look (6 Fast Facts)

2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is part of Harley-Davidson’s new Hod Rod Baggers grouping. Let’s break down what’s new on the Road Glide Special, as well as take a look at the latest colors and finishes.

  1. Harley-Davidson riders after dark will appreciate the new Daymaker headlight. It uses LEDs to show you the way when the sun goes down.
  1. The Boom! Box 6.5GT audio system has a GPS and touchscreen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, though you need a compatible smartphone to make it all work.

2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: MSRP

  1. Low-slung streel bars protect the motor in a tip over.
  1. You have a choice of two finishes—Chrome and Black. It may be counterintuitive, but Chrome is more expensive than Black by $900.
  1. There are five color combinations at your beck and call. Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, Midnight Crimson, Snake Venom, and the two-tone Billiard Red/Vivid Black. Of the options, Vivid Black is the least expensive, with Snake Venom upping the ante by $1200 over the base color.

2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: Price

  1. The range of MSRPs is $26,699 to $28,799. The Vivid Black with a Chrome Finish is the least expensive. The priciest choice is the stunning Snake Venom with a Black Finish.

Photography by Jack Schmidt, Scott G. Toepfer, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios

2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches
  • Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 27.4 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 853 pounds

COLORS/FINISHES and PRICES

  • Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $26,699 MSRP
  • Billiard Teal (Chrome Finish): $27,199
  • Midnight Crimson (Chrome Finish): $27,199
  • Vivid Black (Black Finish): $27,599
  • Billiard Red/Vivid Black (Chrome Finish): $27,699
  • Snake Venom (Chrome Finish): $27,899
  • Billiard Teal (Black Finish): $28,099
  • Midnight Crimson (Black Finish): $28,099
  • Billiard Red/Vivid Black (Black Finish): $28,599
  • Snake Venom (Black Finish): $28,799

2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

