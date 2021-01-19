Wednesday, January 20, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a gruff 126 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm, along with the RDRS Safety Enhancements to help tame the beast. There are quite a few new features, so let’s take a look.

  1. The new CVO Street Glide gets a new Rockford Fosgate sound system. A new amp puts out 100 watts per channel to four Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 three-way speakers. You get 6.5-inch speakers in the fairing and 5” x 7” speakers in the saddlebags. Don’t worry about overpowering the speakers—each of them can handle 125 watts of power. If you want even more Harley-Davidson Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate offers upgrades that top out at eight speakers driven by a pair of 400-watt amplifiers. As before, the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system sends the signal to the sound system.

  1. The instrument faces get a new look.
  1. The console light on the CVO Street Glide is now an LED.
  1. The new colors are always eagerly anticipated, and there is no disappointment. There are three color and finish options on this year’s CVO Street Glide:
  • Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade with satin chrome finishes
  • Great White Pearl with gloss black and black onyx finishes
  • Bronze Armor with smoked satin finishes

  1. No matter what color you choose, the 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide has the same MSRP—$40,599.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
  • Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.2:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
  • Exhaust: Dual, w/ crossover
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 2.2 inches
  • Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Fugitive
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5”
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5”
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19 Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating disc w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Seat height: 27.2 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
  • Curb weight: 866 pounds
  • COLORS
  • Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade w/ satin chrome finishes
  • Great White Pearl w/ gloss black and black onyx finishes
  • Bronze Armor w/ smoked satin finishes

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Price: $40,599 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Photo Gallery

Previous articleBring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto
Next article2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

Don Williams -
0
We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

Don Williams -
0
The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and...
Read more
Commentary

Bring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto

Don Williams -
0
We were poking through the archives, and this little gem re-caught our attention. The 2003 Honda Solo was part of Honda’s N Project. According...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Enhance Your Motorcycle Passion

Teejay Adams -
0
Perhaps I’m a bi-biker; my procrastination so far in my moto-life is whether I’m an urban chickadee or wannabe MotoGP racer. When I laid...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

Don Williams -
0
We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

Don Williams -
0
The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a...
Read more
Commentary

Bring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto

Don Williams -
0
We were poking through the archives, and this little gem re-caught our attention. The 2003 Honda Solo was part of Honda’s N Project. According...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling