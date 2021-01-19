2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a gruff 126 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm, along with the RDRS Safety Enhancements to help tame the beast. There are quite a few new features, so let’s take a look.

The new CVO Street Glide gets a new Rockford Fosgate sound system. A new amp puts out 100 watts per channel to four Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 three-way speakers. You get 6.5-inch speakers in the fairing and 5” x 7” speakers in the saddlebags. Don’t worry about overpowering the speakers—each of them can handle 125 watts of power. If you want even more Harley-Davidson Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate offers upgrades that top out at eight speakers driven by a pair of 400-watt amplifiers. As before, the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system sends the signal to the sound system.

The instrument faces get a new look.

The console light on the CVO Street Glide is now an LED.

The new colors are always eagerly anticipated, and there is no disappointment. There are three color and finish options on this year’s CVO Street Glide:

Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade with satin chrome finishes

Great White Pearl with gloss black and black onyx finishes

Bronze Armor with smoked satin finishes

No matter what color you choose, the 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide has the same MSRP—$40,599.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc

Exhaust: Dual, w/ crossover

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 2.2 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Fugitive

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5”

Rear wheel: 18 x 5”

Front tire: 130/60 x 19 Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating disc w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 866 pounds

COLORS

Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade w/ satin chrome finishes

Great White Pearl w/ gloss black and black onyx finishes

Bronze Armor w/ smoked satin finishes

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Price: $40,599 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Photo Gallery