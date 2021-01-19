2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a gruff 126 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm, along with the RDRS Safety Enhancements to help tame the beast. There are quite a few new features, so let’s take a look.
- The new CVO Street Glide gets a new Rockford Fosgate sound system. A new amp puts out 100 watts per channel to four Rockford Fosgate Stage 2 three-way speakers. You get 6.5-inch speakers in the fairing and 5” x 7” speakers in the saddlebags. Don’t worry about overpowering the speakers—each of them can handle 125 watts of power. If you want even more Harley-Davidson Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate offers upgrades that top out at eight speakers driven by a pair of 400-watt amplifiers. As before, the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system sends the signal to the sound system.
- The instrument faces get a new look.
- The console light on the CVO Street Glide is now an LED.
- The new colors are always eagerly anticipated, and there is no disappointment. There are three color and finish options on this year’s CVO Street Glide:
- Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade with satin chrome finishes
- Great White Pearl with gloss black and black onyx finishes
- Bronze Armor with smoked satin finishes
- No matter what color you choose, the 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide has the same MSRP—$40,599.
We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide.
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
- Exhaust: Dual, w/ crossover
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 2.2 inches
- Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Fugitive
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5”
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5”
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19 Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
- Front brakes: 300mm floating disc w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 866 pounds
- COLORS
2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Price: $40,599 MSRP
2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Photo Gallery