2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and motor, the wheels, tires, and suspension units are significantly different. Today, however, we’re going to dig into the updates to the Husky 701s.

There’s a new dashboard. The LCD unit has a rev counter and will keep you apprised of your gearbox position.

The exhaust system is now Euro-5 compliant. Regardless, the thumper puts out 74 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 54 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm.

The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto gets a new monoblock Brembo caliper up front. It is a four-piston design, and is radially mounted. The disc is floating.

You can completely disengage the ABS on the 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro. The Supermoto can only disengage the rear wheel from the purview of the two-channel Bosch 9.1 system.

You’ll note a sleek new headlight on both 2021 701s.

The new graphics are impressively minimalist. If you run down to your dealer right now, there may be one in stock. We don’t have an MSRP for either model yet.

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 693cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Maximum power: 74 horsepower @ 8000 rpm

Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.85

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50

Tires: Continental TKC 80

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP; cornering aware and disengageable

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

Curb weight: 342 pounds 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro R Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 693cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Maximum power: 74 horsepower @ 8000 rpm

Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Apex 48mm inverted fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.4 inches

Wheels: Giant

Tires: Continental ContiAttack Supermoto

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating disc w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm floating disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP; cornering aware and rear-wheel disengageable

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 344 pounds

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup Photo Gallery