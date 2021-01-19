Wednesday, January 20, 2021
2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and motor, the wheels, tires, and suspension units are significantly different. Today, however, we’re going to dig into the updates to the Husky 701s.

  1. There’s a new dashboard. The LCD unit has a rev counter and will keep you apprised of your gearbox position.
  1. The exhaust system is now Euro-5 compliant. Regardless, the thumper puts out 74 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 54 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm.

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup: Supermoto Price
2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

  1. The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto gets a new monoblock Brembo caliper up front. It is a four-piston design, and is radially mounted. The disc is floating.
  1. You can completely disengage the ABS on the 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro. The Supermoto can only disengage the rear wheel from the purview of the two-channel Bosch 9.1 system.

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look: Husqvarna 701 Enduro
2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

  1. You’ll note a sleek new headlight on both 2021 701s.
  1. The new graphics are impressively minimalist. If you run down to your dealer right now, there may be one in stock. We don’t have an MSRP for either model yet.

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 693cc
  • Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
  • Maximum power: 74 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
  • Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.85
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50
  • Tires: Continental TKC 80
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP; cornering aware and disengageable

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59 inches
  • Rake: 27.7 degrees
  • Seat height: 35.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
  • Curb weight: 342 pounds

    2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro R Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 693cc
  • Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
  • Maximum power: 74 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
  • Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Apex 48mm inverted fork; 8.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.4 inches
  • Wheels: Giant
  • Tires: Continental ContiAttack Supermoto
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm floating disc w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm floating disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP; cornering aware and rear-wheel disengageable

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59 inches
  • Rake: 27.7 degrees
  • Seat height: 35.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
  • Curb weight: 344 pounds

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

