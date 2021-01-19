2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary last year, and it is functionally the same as the 2021 edition. So, let’s go over the cosmetic changes that the 2021 Fat Boy 114 is enjoying.

Harley-Davidson calls the 2021 Fat Boy 114’s new look “Bright Chrome Styling.” So, it’s all about the chrome—front to back. Here’s what has the shiny goodness:

Engine covers

Rocker covers

Ventilator air filter cover

Mufflers

Exhaust shields

Headlight nacelle

Fork covers

Handlebar risers

Fuel tank console

Rear fender struts

There are four color options, including a two-tone choice:

Vivid Black

Black Jack Metallic

Deadwood Green

Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black

The MSRP for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 starts at $19,999 and goes up if you want any color other than Vivid Black.

Action photograph by Josh Kurpius

Studio photography by Buddy Wilinski

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist function

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular section backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve inverted 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Lakester cast aluminum

Front: 18 x 4.50

Rear: 18 x 8.00

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 11

Front tire: 160/60 x 18

Rear tire: 240/40 x 18

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston fixed caliper

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Fork angle: 32 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 26.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 699 pounds

COLORS and PRICES

Vivid Black: $19,999 MSRP

Black Jack Metallic; Deadwood Green: $20,399 MSRP

Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black: $20,749 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Photo Gallery