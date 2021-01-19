2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary last year, and it is functionally the same as the 2021 edition. So, let’s go over the cosmetic changes that the 2021 Fat Boy 114 is enjoying.
Harley-Davidson calls the 2021 Fat Boy 114’s new look “Bright Chrome Styling.” So, it’s all about the chrome—front to back. Here’s what has the shiny goodness:
- Engine covers
- Rocker covers
- Ventilator air filter cover
- Mufflers
- Exhaust shields
- Headlight nacelle
- Fork covers
- Handlebar risers
- Fuel tank console
- Rear fender struts
There are four color options, including a two-tone choice:
- Vivid Black
- Black Jack Metallic
- Deadwood Green
- Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black
The MSRP for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 starts at $19,999 and goes up if you want any color other than Vivid Black.
Action photograph by Josh Kurpius
Studio photography by Buddy Wilinski
2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114ci
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist function
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular section backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve inverted 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
- Wheels: Lakester cast aluminum
- Front: 18 x 4.50
- Rear: 18 x 8.00
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 11
- Front tire: 160/60 x 18
- Rear tire: 240/40 x 18
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston fixed caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Fork angle: 32 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 26.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 699 pounds
COLORS and PRICES
- Vivid Black: $19,999 MSRP
- Black Jack Metallic; Deadwood Green: $20,399 MSRP
- Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black: $20,749 MSRP
2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Photo Gallery