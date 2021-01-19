Wednesday, January 20, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary last year, and it is functionally the same as the 2021 edition. So, let’s go over the cosmetic changes that the 2021 Fat Boy 114 is enjoying.

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy: Price and MSRP

Harley-Davidson calls the 2021 Fat Boy 114’s new look “Bright Chrome Styling.” So, it’s all about the chrome—front to back. Here’s what has the shiny goodness:

  • Engine covers
  • Rocker covers
  • Ventilator air filter cover
  • Mufflers
  • Exhaust shields
  • Headlight nacelle
  • Fork covers
  • Handlebar risers
  • Fuel tank console
  • Rear fender struts

There are four color options, including a two-tone choice:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Jack Metallic
  • Deadwood Green
  • Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black

The MSRP for the 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 starts at $19,999 and goes up if you want any color other than Vivid Black.

Action photograph by Josh Kurpius

Studio photography by Buddy Wilinski

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114ci
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-2
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist function
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular section backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve inverted 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
  • Wheels: Lakester cast aluminum
  • Front: 18 x 4.50
  • Rear: 18 x 8.00
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 11
  • Front tire: 160/60 x 18
  • Rear tire: 240/40 x 18
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston fixed caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.6 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Fork angle: 32 degrees
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Seat height: 26.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 699 pounds

COLORS and PRICES

  • Vivid Black: $19,999 MSRP
  • Black Jack Metallic; Deadwood Green: $20,399 MSRP
  • Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black: $20,749 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)
Next article2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

Don Williams -
0
We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a...
Read more
Commentary

Bring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto

Don Williams -
0
We were poking through the archives, and this little gem re-caught our attention. The 2003 Honda Solo was part of Honda’s N Project. According...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Enhance Your Motorcycle Passion

Teejay Adams -
0
Perhaps I’m a bi-biker; my procrastination so far in my moto-life is whether I’m an urban chickadee or wannabe MotoGP racer. When I laid...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

Don Williams -
0
We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

Don Williams -
0
The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a...
Read more
Commentary

Bring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto

Don Williams -
0
We were poking through the archives, and this little gem re-caught our attention. The 2003 Honda Solo was part of Honda’s N Project. According...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling