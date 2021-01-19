2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported into the United States, we didn’t know exactly when. American Honda has set a date—March 2021. We also have prices and full specs.

We won’t rehash what we revealed in our original CRF300L and Rally coverage, but a few new nuggets are buried in the specs. Most notably, the Rally should be a more-agile motorcycle. The rake is tucked in, the trail reduced a bit, and the wheelbase a touch shorter. Add in the curb weight loss of nine pounds (despite a three-quart fuel capacity increase) and the 36cc displacement increase, and it’s all good news.

Because the 15 percent displacement increase came from stroking the 250’s motor, we expect a noticeable increase in torque—exactly what dual sport motorcycle needs. Also, the suspension travel is now standardized between the CRF300L and the Rally—it’s 10.2 inches for every wheel.

We have tested the CRF250L and CRF250L Rally, and we can’t wait to get our boots on the pegs of the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally.

2021 Honda CRF300L Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 286cc

Bore and stroke: 76 x 63 mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.2 inches

Front tire: 80/100 x 18; IRC Trails GP-21F

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.2 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 34.7 inches

Ground clearance: 11.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Color: Red

Curb weight: 309 pounds (ABS: 311 pounds)

2021 Honda CRF300L Price: $5249 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF300L ABS Price: $5549 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF300L Rally Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Bore and stroke: 76 x 63 mm

Displacement: 286cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 10.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 10.2 inches

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($250)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.2 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 35.2 inches

Ground clearance: 10.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Curb weight: 333 pounds (ABS: 3373 pounds)

Color: Red

PRICES

2021 Honda CRF300L Rally: $5999 MSRP

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally ABS: $6299 MSRP