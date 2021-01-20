2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title, the Road King Special runs the big Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin and is slammed to the ground with just over two inches of rear-wheel suspension travel. New this year is a Daymaker LED headlight and low-slung engine guard.
The Road King Special isn’t only about being fast and good-looking. It also has a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that is viewed and operated on a touchscreen.
Colors are always an important consideration, and the 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special has three on offer. Vivid Black is the base color, with an MSRP of $22,999. At the top of the price range is the striking Snake Venom paint, which commands a $1000 premium. In between, you can go with the Sturgis-inspired Deadwood Green for $23,449.
We have previously tested the Harley-Davidson Road King Special.
Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jake Schmidt, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios
2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches of travel
- Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 27.4 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 807 pounds
COLORS and PRICES
- Vivid Black: $22,999 MSRP
- Deadwood Green: $23,449 MSRP
- Snake Venom: $23,999 MSRP
2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special Photo Gallery