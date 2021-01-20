2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title, the Road King Special runs the big Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin and is slammed to the ground with just over two inches of rear-wheel suspension travel. New this year is a Daymaker LED headlight and low-slung engine guard.

The Road King Special isn’t only about being fast and good-looking. It also has a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that is viewed and operated on a touchscreen.

Colors are always an important consideration, and the 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special has three on offer. Vivid Black is the base color, with an MSRP of $22,999. At the top of the price range is the striking Snake Venom paint, which commands a $1000 premium. In between, you can go with the Sturgis-inspired Deadwood Green for $23,449.

We have previously tested the Harley-Davidson Road King Special.

Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jake Schmidt, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches of travel

Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.4 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 807 pounds

COLORS and PRICES

Vivid Black: $22,999 MSRP

Deadwood Green: $23,449 MSRP

Snake Venom: $23,999 MSRP

