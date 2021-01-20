Wednesday, January 20, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title, the Road King Special runs the big Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin and is slammed to the ground with just over two inches of rear-wheel suspension travel. New this year is a Daymaker LED headlight and low-slung engine guard.

The Road King Special isn’t only about being fast and good-looking. It also has a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that is viewed and operated on a touchscreen.

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Prices, MSPR, Colors, Specs, Photos

Colors are always an important consideration, and the 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special has three on offer. Vivid Black is the base color, with an MSRP of $22,999. At the top of the price range is the striking Snake Venom paint, which commands a $1000 premium. In between, you can go with the Sturgis-inspired Deadwood Green for $23,449.

We have previously tested the Harley-Davidson Road King Special.

Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jake Schmidt, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 118 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod; 4 vpc
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.2 inches of travel
  • Wheels: Gloss Black Prodigy
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 27.4 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 807 pounds

COLORS and PRICES

  • Vivid Black: $22,999 MSRP
  • Deadwood Green: $23,449 MSRP
  • Snake Venom: $23,999 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

Don Williams -
0
We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

Don Williams -
0
The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a...
Read more
Commentary

Bring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto

Don Williams -
0
We were poking through the archives, and this little gem re-caught our attention. The 2003 Honda Solo was part of Honda’s N Project. According...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Honda CB500F Review: Enhance Your Motorcycle Passion

Teejay Adams -
0
Perhaps I’m a bi-biker; my procrastination so far in my moto-life is whether I’m an urban chickadee or wannabe MotoGP racer. When I laid...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special First Look: Hot Rod Bagger

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a Touring model that The Motor Company puts in a sub-category—Hot Rod Bagger. To earn that title,...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally Coming To America

Don Williams -
0
We told you all about the new 2021 Honda CRF300L and CRF300L Rally last month. Although we fully expected the pair to be imported...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 First Look (Specs, Photos, Prices)

Don Williams -
0
The distinctive Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is back for 2021, with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant and machined solid cast aluminum Lakester wheels. We tested the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 701 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
There are two 2021 Husqvarna 701 motorcycles to choose from—the Enduro and the Supermoto. Although they are closely related, with the same frame and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is here, and it has several updates. Returning is the Milwaukee-Eight 177 V-twin powerplant that cranks out a...
Read more
Commentary

Bring the Honda Solo to America: One More MiniMoto

Don Williams -
0
We were poking through the archives, and this little gem re-caught our attention. The 2003 Honda Solo was part of Honda’s N Project. According...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling