2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 First Look (6 Fast Facts)

When the Softail Standard was released last year and functionally the same motorcycle as the Street Bob, we knew something had to be afoot at Harley-Davidson. This year, all is revealed, as the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob goes big with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant.

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob gets the torque-tuned Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. A Ventilator air cleaner with an exposed element feeds the beast, with the charge being expelled from a 2-into-2 offset Shotgun exhaust with an integrated catalyst. The result is 119 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm.

Weighing in at 659 pounds, the Street Bob 114 is the lightest Softail with the 114 engine. That’s an upside for both handling and acceleration.

You can expect a startling acceleration improvement in the new Street Bob. Harley-Davidson claims the 0-to-60 mph time is dropped by nine percent, which will come in handy when the light turns green. Out on the highway, rolling it on in 5th gear at 60 mph will get you to 80 mph 13 percent quicker than with the 107 motor.

A passenger is now welcome on the Street Bob. Last year, it was solo-only. This year, there’s a stand-alone pillion and footpegs.

Everything we liked about the old Street Bob is there on the new 114. The mini-apes, wire-spoked wheels, gaitered fork tubes, 3.5-gallon peanut tank, and minimalist dash all made the cut. The 2021 Street Bob is very much the essence of what a Harley-Davidson is all about.

The new #1 graphic gives the Street Bob 114 a decisively sporty look. There are four color choices—Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green. The MSPR for the Vivid Black version is $14,999, with the other three colors commanding an additional $400.

We tested the previous Harley-Davidson Street Bob.

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in mufflers

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist function

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke steel

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 3

Front tire: 110/90 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401F

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401T

Front brakes: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 6.2 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 659 pounds

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Colors and Prices

Vivid Black: $14,999 MSRP

Stone Washed White Peal: $15,399 MSRP

Baja Orange: $15,399 MSRP

Deadwood Green: $15,399 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Photo Gallery