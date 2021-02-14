2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Review (11 Fast Facts)

Ep113 – Loris Baz Interview, Battlre Of The Olds, SX Indy 3 & Fantasy, ARAI News and more!

Greg’s Garage Pod with Co-Host Jason Pridmore – A motorcycle racing Pod about MotoGP, MotoAmerica, and World Superbike, Pro Motocross, American Flat Track, Supercross, and more. In this episode, Co-Hosts Greg White and Jason Pridmore talk:

Battle Of The Olds! – Dates are set for practice and CVMA Race weekend.

ARAI Helmets News – Josh Herrin sets a world record. Kyle Wyman defends his 2019 Daytona 200 win. What are M4 Ecstar Suzuki’s plans? Kawasaki WorldSBK test, but did they get any laps? MotoGP team launches are happening.

Supercross – Results and a chat about Indianapolis 3.

SX Fantasy – The decision has been made… PulpMX. Join us! Link here: https://pulpmxfantasy.com/leagues/gregsgaragepodcast

MotoAmerica – A chat with MotoGP/WorldSBK star Loris Baz about his upcoming season in MotoAmerica.

Next Week Tease – Supercross from Orlando 1, Supercross Fantasy, a mystery guest, and the latest racing news.

Race Calendar – Monster Energy AMA Supercross, AMA East Hare Scrambles, NGPC.

