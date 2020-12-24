WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork First Look (High-End Suspension)

Although the WP suspension used on off-road KTM, Husqvarnas, and now GasGas motorcycles, is undoubtedly credible, there is always room for improvement when price is less of an object than it is on a production dirt bike. WP is now offering the Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge fork for KTM and Husqvarnas from 2017 to the current models, and the 2021 GasGas EC 300. The fork is intended for highly competitive racers and the most demanding trail riders.

Priced at $1299 for the assembly, it is neither inexpensive nor unobtanium. According to a WP spokesman, “The built-in WP Closed Cartridge Technology, with its pressurized compartments, guarantees a consistent damping performance and prevents loss of damping on repeated shots. Thanks to the numerous and externally adjustable settings, the riders are always perfectly adapted to all off-road demands, even when conditions change at the last minute. The Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge was developed to easily upgrade the bike and significantly improve the riding experience for extreme off-road pilots. Addressing a whole community of off-road enthusiasts, WP Xplor Pro empowers KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas riders to reach their greatest potential. ”

Here are the upgrades that earn this fork the Pro designation from WP:

The fork is handcrafted

High-quality materials improved durability

The fork’s Pressurized System has no damping loss due to reduced cavitation

Feel is improved

All damping and spring adjustments are external, including continuously adjustable spring-preload

The WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge fork is now available at WP Suspension Authorized Centers. Although the fork is intended for late model KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycles, it may be adaptable for use by other brands of motorcycles, as well as custom builds.

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork Fast Facts

Applications

2017-2021:

KTM EXC-F (250, 350, 450, 500)

KTM XC-W (150, 250, 300)

KTM XCF-W (350, 500)

Husqvarna TE (150, 250, 300)

Husqvarna FE (250, 350, 450, 501)

Husqvarna FS (250, 350, 450, 501)

2021 only:

GasGas EC 300

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork Price: $1299 MSRP

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartrdige Fork Photo Gallery