Thursday, December 24, 2020
Gear / Parts WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork First Look (High-End Suspension)

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork First Look (High-End Suspension)

Although the WP suspension used on off-road KTM, Husqvarnas, and now GasGas motorcycles, is undoubtedly credible, there is always room for improvement when price is less of an object than it is on a production dirt bike. WP is now offering the Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge fork for KTM and Husqvarnas from 2017 to the current models, and the 2021 GasGas EC 300. The fork is intended for highly competitive racers and the most demanding trail riders.

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork Price

Priced at $1299 for the assembly, it is neither inexpensive nor unobtanium. According to a WP spokesman, “The built-in WP Closed Cartridge Technology, with its pressurized compartments, guarantees a consistent damping performance and prevents loss of damping on repeated shots. Thanks to the numerous and externally adjustable settings, the riders are always perfectly adapted to all off-road demands, even when conditions change at the last minute. The Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge was developed to easily upgrade the bike and significantly improve the riding experience for extreme off-road pilots. Addressing a whole community of off-road enthusiasts, WP Xplor Pro empowers KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas riders to reach their greatest potential. ”

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork MSRP

Here are the upgrades that earn this fork the Pro designation from WP:

  • The fork is handcrafted
  • High-quality materials improved durability
  • The fork’s Pressurized System has no damping loss due to reduced cavitation
  • Feel is improved
  • All damping and spring adjustments are external, including continuously adjustable spring-preload

The WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge fork is now available at WP Suspension Authorized Centers. Although the fork is intended for late model KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycles, it may be adaptable for use by other brands of motorcycles, as well as custom builds.

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork Fast Facts

Applications

2017-2021:

  • KTM EXC-F (250, 350, 450, 500)
  • KTM XC-W (150, 250, 300)
  • KTM XCF-W (350, 500)
  • Husqvarna TE (150, 250, 300)
  • Husqvarna FE (250, 350, 450, 501)
  • Husqvarna FS (250, 350, 450, 501)

2021 only:

  • GasGas EC 300

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork Price: $1299 MSRP

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartrdige Fork Photo Gallery

Previous articleThe Complete Book of Moto Guzzi: 100th Anniversary [Review]
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi: 100th Anniversary [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi: 100th Anniversary Edition adds a new introduction, new images, and additional pages. We review Ian Falloon's book here.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule (New FIM Series)

Don Williams -
0
The World Enduro Super Series (WESS) is no more. Run by WESS Promotion out of Wels, Austria, the WESS series successfully combined hard enduro,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta x RO-NI = RMV Hyperwatch (First Look)

Don Williams -
0
Suppose you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for Christmas. In that case, this collaboration between Swiss watchmakers RO-NI and the Italian motorcycle art...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 KTM 450 SMR Review (13 Fast Facts and Supermoto Observations)

Tristan Schoenewald -
0
Gone from the market for seven years, the 2021 KTM 450 SMR supermoto racer is back. Ultimate Motorcycling shanghaied me for this test to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Vision 110 First Look: Specs and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 125 class is hugely competitive in Europe—over 20 percent of the commuter market—as it provides the most performance available for A1 license holders....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star First Look: A Solitary Candle

Don Williams -
0
The first thing you need to know is that the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star is not a tie-in with the 5th anniversary of...
Read more
Gear / Parts

WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge Fork First Look (High-End Suspension)

Don Williams -
0
Although the WP suspension used on off-road KTM, Husqvarnas, and now GasGas motorcycles, is undoubtedly credible, there is always room for improvement when price...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi: 100th Anniversary [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi: 100th Anniversary Edition adds a new introduction, new images, and additional pages. We review Ian Falloon's book here.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule (New FIM Series)

Don Williams -
0
The World Enduro Super Series (WESS) is no more. Run by WESS Promotion out of Wels, Austria, the WESS series successfully combined hard enduro,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta x RO-NI = RMV Hyperwatch (First Look)

Don Williams -
0
Suppose you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for Christmas. In that case, this collaboration between Swiss watchmakers RO-NI and the Italian motorcycle art...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 KTM 450 SMR Review (13 Fast Facts and Supermoto Observations)

Tristan Schoenewald -
0
Gone from the market for seven years, the 2021 KTM 450 SMR supermoto racer is back. Ultimate Motorcycling shanghaied me for this test to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Vision 110 First Look: Specs and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 125 class is hugely competitive in Europe—over 20 percent of the commuter market—as it provides the most performance available for A1 license holders....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling