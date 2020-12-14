Monday, December 14, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety 2020-2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Recall: Air in ABS System

Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,241 of its Rocket 3 motorcycles due to air within the ABS system.

Triumph says that over time, the air in the ABS modulator can deteriorate rear braking efficiency, increasing the distance required to stop and the risk of a crash.

The following models are included in the recall:

  • 2020-2021 Rocket 3 GT
  • 2020-2021 Rocket 3 R
  • 2020 Rocket 3 TFC

Triumph says it will notify owners, and dealers will bleed the rear brake system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on December 16, 2020.

Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 587. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

