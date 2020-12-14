Monday, December 14, 2020
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 18 Photos)

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup features a new motor, though one based closely on the powerplant in the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure motorcycle. The new V7 engine displaces 850cc, and Moto Guzzi is returning to the simple V7 name, after adding V7 II and V7 III to updates since the V7’s 2007 return. This is a departure from traditional Moto Guzzi nomenclature dating back to 1967, as V7 indicated a V-twin motor in the 700cc range. Previously V85 or simply 850 was used for engines in the 850 class—a practice started in 1972 and continued to the current V85 TT.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup: Stone

  1. The new 850 V7 is a significant step in performance compared to the 744cc V7 III, according to Moto Guzzi. Overall power is up roughly 25 percent. The torque spread is wide, with 80 percent of maximum torque available from 3000 rpm. Torque peaks at 54 ft/lbs at 5000 rpm. The new V7 tops out at 65 horsepower at 6800 rpm, a 13-horsepower increase over the V7 III. The new V7 does require additional revs to accomplish its mission, with the peak horsepower coming at 600 higher rpm and torque peak hitting 750 rpm later than on the V7 VIII.
  1. There are additional changes to the V7, which will be available in two flavors—V7 Stone and V7 Special. The higher displacement V7 is also physically larger, and with that comes a bigger exhaust system with a new routing. The shaft drive has been beefed up, and the rear wheel is shod with a wider 150/70 Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart sport-touring bias-ply tubeless tire. Further, the KYB shocks are also larger, the steering head gets additional bracing, and the rider’s footpeg brackets are updated.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup: Classic

  1. The V7 Stone settles into the more contemporary look of the two V7s. The V7 Stone has a blacked-out look favored over the V7 Special’s chrome-friendly styling. The V7 Stone has fully LED illumination and a stylized headlight, plus an LCD dash in a single round housing.
  1. The V7 Special establishes its classic credentials in various ways. It has a non-LED headlight, twin clocks—speedo and rev counter—wire-spoked wheels, and a brown seat. A racing stripe on the tank furthers its connection with the original V7.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup: Specs and Colors 

  1. The V7s have very Italian color options. The V7 Stone offers a choice of Nero Ruvido (Rough Black), Azzurro Ghiaccio (Ice Blue), or Arancione Rame (Orange Copper). At the same time, the V7 Special comes in either Blu Formale (Formal Blue) or Grigio Casual (Casual Gray).
  1. We don’t have prices or an arrival date in the United States for the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup First Look

 

Don Williams
