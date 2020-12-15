Tuesday, December 15, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café First Look: America Bound?

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café First Look: America Bound?

Honda has made a strong commitment to the 125cc street bike class. Called miniMOTO by Honda, there are four 125 offerings—the Monkey, Grom, Super Cub C125, and Trail 125. However, that just scratches the surface on 125s sold worldwide by Honda. One of the most intriguing among European Honda 125s is the CB125R Neo Sports Café. It looks like its 300, 650, and 1000 brothers, but with an urban-friendly powerplant. The 2021 Honda CB125R gets an update this year, so let’s take a look at it and consider how much fun it would be in American cities.

2021 Honda CB125R First Look: Photos and Specs

To understand the appeal of 125s in Europe, we need a little background. With tiered licensing in Europe, 125cc is the magic number for the A1 category. You have to be 17 years old to qualify for an A1 license, and the engine cannot put out more than 11 kW (14.75 horsepower). Riders have to wait until age 19 to get an A2, and 21 years old for an unrestricted A license.

2021 Honda CB125R: Colors and Prices

With that in mind, the new engine in the 2021 Honda CB125R hits right up against that 14.75 horsepower limit. With that challenge resolved, engine designers can provide a broader torque curve for increased real-world performance. Honda did that by also increasing the torque output of the CB125R.

As expected, the short-stroke powerplant demands high rpm and plenty of breathing to perform. It has a DOHC, 4-valve configuration, with liquid cooling and EFI. That allows it to rev to 10,000 for the horsepower peak, and maximum torque doesn’t appear until 8000 rpm. That combo gives the CB125R a top speed of 75 mph and fuel consumption better than 100 mpg—not bad.

2021 Honda CB125R and 2021 Honda CB650R
2021 Honda CB125R (left) with CB650R

The chassis is far more sophisticated than you would expect from a 125 street bike. It features Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston front suspension—the same fork used on the CB650R. The ABS is IMU-supported, and a radially mounted Nissin 4-piston caliper grasps the 296mm floating front disc. Lighting is LED, and the dash is a quality LCD screen. Curb weight is 286 pounds with the 2.7-gallon fuel tank filled.

While we might not see a 2021 Honda CB125R in the United States, cross your fingers for 2022.

Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 57.3 x 48.4mm
  • Maximum power: 14.75 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 8.6 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm
  • Top speed: 75 mph
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1

    Fueling: EFI

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4-valve
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel diamond-type
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
  • Wheel: 10-spoke
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.00
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 296mm disc w/ radially mounted Nissin 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
  • ABS: IMU-supported

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.3 inches
  • Rake: 24.2 degrees
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 32.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 107 mpg
  • Curb weight: 286 pounds

COLORS

  • Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic
  • Matte Jeans Blue Metallic
  • Candy Chromosphere Red

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 18 Photos)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 18 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup features a new motor, though one based closely on the powerplant in the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2020-2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Recall: Air in ABS System

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,241 of its Rocket 3 motorcycles due to air within the ABS system. Triumph says that over time, the air...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

[Book Review] Indian Motorcycle: 120 Years of America’s First Motorcycle Company

Gary Ilminen -
0
Indian arose 1901, making 2021 its 120th year, a milestone the new book "Indian Motorcycle: 120 Years of America’s First Motorcycle Company" celebrates.
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled First Looks (4 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
When we say First Looks at the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled, we mean it. Changes are minimal for ’21, other than...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2021 Benelli TRK502X Review (14 Fast Facts for Adventure Touring)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Benelli TRK502X is bringing mid-size adventure to the motorcycle market at an attractive price. At $6399, the 500cc twin is $500 more...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Box39 Guido Custom Electric Motorcycle: The Inside Story

Don Williams -
0
“I like art,” says Vlad Belyakov, founder of Box39, a custom motorcycle workshop in Moscow about 15 minutes north of the Kremlin. It is no...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café First Look: America Bound?

Don Williams -
0
Honda has made a strong commitment to the 125cc street bike class. Called miniMOTO by Honda, there are four 125 offerings—the Monkey, Grom, Super...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 18 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup features a new motor, though one based closely on the powerplant in the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2020-2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Recall: Air in ABS System

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,241 of its Rocket 3 motorcycles due to air within the ABS system. Triumph says that over time, the air...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

[Book Review] Indian Motorcycle: 120 Years of America’s First Motorcycle Company

Gary Ilminen -
0
Indian arose 1901, making 2021 its 120th year, a milestone the new book "Indian Motorcycle: 120 Years of America’s First Motorcycle Company" celebrates.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Pirelli Tire Supplier for 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

Don Williams -
0
If you are wondering what tire to mount to the rims of your Yamaha YZF-R3 for track days, Pirelli has a suggestion. The Pirelli...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled First Looks (4 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
When we say First Looks at the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled, we mean it. Changes are minimal for ’21, other than...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling