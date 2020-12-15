2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café First Look: America Bound?

Honda has made a strong commitment to the 125cc street bike class. Called miniMOTO by Honda, there are four 125 offerings—the Monkey, Grom, Super Cub C125, and Trail 125. However, that just scratches the surface on 125s sold worldwide by Honda. One of the most intriguing among European Honda 125s is the CB125R Neo Sports Café. It looks like its 300, 650, and 1000 brothers, but with an urban-friendly powerplant. The 2021 Honda CB125R gets an update this year, so let’s take a look at it and consider how much fun it would be in American cities.

To understand the appeal of 125s in Europe, we need a little background. With tiered licensing in Europe, 125cc is the magic number for the A1 category. You have to be 17 years old to qualify for an A1 license, and the engine cannot put out more than 11 kW (14.75 horsepower). Riders have to wait until age 19 to get an A2, and 21 years old for an unrestricted A license.

With that in mind, the new engine in the 2021 Honda CB125R hits right up against that 14.75 horsepower limit. With that challenge resolved, engine designers can provide a broader torque curve for increased real-world performance. Honda did that by also increasing the torque output of the CB125R.

As expected, the short-stroke powerplant demands high rpm and plenty of breathing to perform. It has a DOHC, 4-valve configuration, with liquid cooling and EFI. That allows it to rev to 10,000 for the horsepower peak, and maximum torque doesn’t appear until 8000 rpm. That combo gives the CB125R a top speed of 75 mph and fuel consumption better than 100 mpg—not bad.

The chassis is far more sophisticated than you would expect from a 125 street bike. It features Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston front suspension—the same fork used on the CB650R. The ABS is IMU-supported, and a radially mounted Nissin 4-piston caliper grasps the 296mm floating front disc. Lighting is LED, and the dash is a quality LCD screen. Curb weight is 286 pounds with the 2.7-gallon fuel tank filled.

While we might not see a 2021 Honda CB125R in the United States, cross your fingers for 2022.

Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 57.3 x 48.4mm

Maximum power: 14.75 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 8.6 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm

Top speed: 75 mph

Compression ratio: 11.3:1 Fueling: EFI

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4-valve

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel diamond-type

Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheel: 10-spoke

Front wheel: 17 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 296mm disc w/ radially mounted Nissin 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

ABS: IMU-supported

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.3 inches

Rake: 24.2 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 32.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 107 mpg

Curb weight: 286 pounds

COLORS

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

Matte Jeans Blue Metallic

Candy Chromosphere Red

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café Photo Gallery