2021 Ducati Monster First Look [13 Fast Facts + Specs]

Amid these unique times when OEMs are usually launching their lineups at EICMA, Ducati spent the past five Wednesdays releasing new models.

Many, like the Supersport 950 and the Scrambler Nightshift, were slightly massaged. The only genuinely new motorcycles to the 2021 lineup are the Multistrada V4, and the bike unveiled Wednesday—the Monster, and the slightly upgraded Monster Plus.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Sport Naked that now carries only the simple Monster name.

1. The new not-so-entry-level Monster replaces the 797, 821, and 821 Stealth in the 2021 Monster lineup. With the Scrambler taking care of things for the entry market, the new mid-weight Monster can appeal to the masses of both newbies and experienced riders. The Monster 1200 and 1200 S are still available, and for a good reason, as discussed below.

2. Gone is the trellis frame on Ducati’s not-so-entry-level Monster. Ducati took some notes from the Panigale V4 and Multistrada V4, and dropped the trellis frame on its naked in favor of the Front Frame minimalist design. Those still loving the trellis frame have no worries; it is still available on the Monster 1200 models.

3. The Monster is powered by the 937cc Testastretta 11° L-twin with desmodromic valves—the same engine that drives the 2021 Hypermotard 950 and Supersport 950 models. The Monster’s engine produces 111 horsepower at 9250 rpm, and is tuned for ultimate streetability, whereas the Hypermotard produces 114 horsepower and the Supersport puts out 110 horsepower. The Monster produces 69 ft-lbs of torque at just 6500 rpm. The engine is tuned to provide a fatter torque band across the rpm range, especially the low-to-mid-range, which should increase in-town rideability.

4. An up/down quickshifter is fitted as standard.

5. The Monster’s 414 pounds curb weight (40 pounds lighter than the outgoing 821 and 11 pounds lighter than the air-cooled 797!) is largely attributed to the new Front Frame design. The frame weighs 6.6 pounds. That is 9.9 pounds lighter than the 821’s trellis frame. Also contributing to the lighter weight are cast-aluminum wheels (-3.75 pounds); a redesigned dual-sided swingarm (-3.5 pounds); and a redesigned rear subframe that uses GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer) technology (-4.2 pounds). Overall, the total weight saving is 39.7 pounds compared to the Monster 821.

6. The seat height grows slightly to 32.2 inches, compared to the Monster 821’s seat, which was adjustable from 30.9 to 31.8 inches. No adjustment is available for the 2021 Monster, though an accessory seat can drop the height down to 31.5 inches. A spring kit is also available as an accessory to lower the seat to 30.5 inches above the pavement.

7. To increase agility at lower speeds, the steering angle is increased to 24 degrees—0.7 degrees more than the 821.

8. As for ergonomics, the handlebar is 2.75 inches closer, compared to the Monster 821, and the rider is placed in a more upright position. The footpegs are also repositioned in an effort to reduce leg bend.

9. Electronics are plentiful. The 2021 Ducati Monster arrives with ABS Cornering, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Launch Control, and three riding modes (Sport, Urban Touring).

10. The Monster features a 4.3-inch color TFT dashboard that takes some styling attributes from the Panigale V4. A large rev counter is on display, with the gear position inserted.

11. The Monster Plus adds a flyscreen and passenger seat cover to the base Monster. That adds $200 to the price.

12. The Monster and Monster Plus are available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels or Aviator Grey with red wheels. Ducati is also offering accessory adhesive graphics patterns for a stand-out look.

13. Pricing begins at $11,895 for Ducati Red, and $12,095 for Dark Stealth and Aviator Gray. The Monster Plus is $12,195 in Ducati Red, and $12,395 in Dark Stealth and Aviator Gray. The two motorcycles are expected to hit Ducati dealerships in April 2021.

2021 Ducati Monster Specs

ENGINE

Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin

Displacement: 937cc

Bore x stroke: 94 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 111 horsepower @ 9250 rpm

Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 53mm throttle bodies

Valvetrain: Four desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter

Clutch: Assist-and-slipper, hydraulically actuated

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum Front Frame

Front suspension; travel: 43mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M4.32 4-piston calipers and axial pump

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.0 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 414 pounds

COLORS

Ducati Red

Dark Stealth (+$200)

Aviator Grey (+$200)

PRICES

2021 Ducati Monster Price: $11,895 MSRP

2021 Ducati Monster Plus Price: $12,195 MSRP

