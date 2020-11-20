Friday, November 20, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 benefits from, literally, a facelift this year. To go along with the new countenance, the powerplant gets some attention.  Plus, there are two options to give the SuperSport 950 owner the ability to personalize this versatile motorcycle. Time to go over the details.

  1. The Ducati Style Centre came up with an all-new fairing for the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950. The new fairing is inspired by the Panigale V4 and has a more organic look that features softer angularity. It also stretches farther back, hiding a less-attractive portion of the exhaust system. The extended fairing also has a more track-like appearance.

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 S: MSRP

  1. Fins flank the LED headlights. Not just for show, the fins send air to the rider’s legs. This should help reduce the sensation of heat from the 937cc Testastretta 11° The headlights recall the gaze of the Panigale V4.
  1. For countries that fall under the purview of Euro 5 specs, the motor has been tweaked to meet the latest emissions standards. According to Ducati, changes to the exhaust and ECU get the job done. In the past, we’ve seen Euro 5 rules take a horsepower or two off the peak. In the case of the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, the peak of 110 horsepower at 9000 rpm and 68 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 remain unchanged. Per a Ducati spokesman, the changes “have not changed its character from the full-bodied delivery at all revs.”
  1. The hydraulically actuated clutch on the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 has a new system. The radial pump is self-bleeding, and the lever is now adjustable.
  1. The SuperSport 950 can be had in a standard version and the S version. The S version gets fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, plus a cover for the passenger seat and Ducati Red Tag on the wheel rims. Also, Ducati has added 950 to the name—previously, it was simply the SuperSport, with no hint of displacement.

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 First Look: Price

  1. The standard version is available in Ducati Red only, while the S version gives you a choice between Arctic White Silk and Ducati Red. All versions have a Ducati Red Frame and Glossy Black wheels.
  1. There are now two packages for SuperSport buyers to choose from, and both can be added to the motorcycle. There is a Sport package and Touring package. Here’s what you find in each:

Sport Package

  • Ducati Performance by Akrapovič muffler
  • Carbon front fender
  • Carbon tank protector
  • Aluminum license plate frame
  • LED rear turn signals

Touring Package

  • Semi-rigid side bags, each carrying 25 liters
  • Side bag inserts that match the color of the motorcycle
  • Taller windshield with a smoked tint
  • Heated grips

8. Otherwise, everything you previously loved about the SS is back for the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950. Check out our latest review of the Ducati SuperSport 950 S. We don’t have any prices or an arrival date for the new SS 950.

