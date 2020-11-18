2021 KTM Supercross and Motocross Teams First Look

KTM has announced its teams for supercross and motocross, and there are several surprises for the 2021 championship series.

At the top of the KTM supercross and motocross food chain in the United States is the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. 2019 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb (#2) is returning, and has extended his contract through 2022. Although sickness and injury hampered Webb’s title defense in 2020, he is back to full fitness.

Marvin Musquin (#25) will continue to be Webb’s teammate. An injury in the 2019 AMA Motocross Nationals prevented Musquin from participating in the 2020 Supercross series. However, he recovered for the 2020 MX Nationals and finished the year in P4 with a moto win and seven podiums. Like Webb, Musquin has fully recovered from his injuries.

With the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM team transitioning into the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team, that left KTM without a satellite team in the 250 class. The result is a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team 250 effort with Maximus Vohland (#115) as the sole rider. Vohland is a five-time Loretta Lynn’s AMA National Champion and the 2019 AMA Youth Rider of the Year.

“Max has had a long and successful journey as an amateur with KTM, and we are happy to be involved in the start of his young career,” Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Ian Harrison said. “I met him years ago and have seen his progress through the amateur ranks. He is young but has a lot of potential. Time will tell how he manages the ups and downs of professional racing, and we will be here to help support him in every way we can. Our goal is to have Max and KTM up front.”

The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS satellite team has big changes for 2020. The team shrinks from three to two riders, with Blake Baggett and Benny Bloss leaving the team. Both Baggett and Bloss had been with the team since 2017. For 2021, Justin Bogle (#19) returns to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS with Joey Savatgy (#17) joining him. Savatgy is a last-moment signing after the recent dissolution of the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team that he rode for in 2020.

Ultimate Motorcycling’s Will Embree caught Webb, Musquin, Vohland, and Bogle in action at KTM North America’s RD Field, a test track down the street from KTM’s corporate headquarters in Murrieta, Calif.

2021 KTM Supercross and Motocross Teams Photo Gallery