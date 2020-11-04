2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Sport First Look: 19 Fast Facts

The most anticipated motorcycle in Ducati’s 2021 lineup, the Multistrada V4, was unveiled Wednesday during an online video hosted by Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali.

Ducati frequently calls it a “maxi enduro,” which positions this bike as a more competitor to the BMW R 1250 GS and KTM 1290 Adventure. Following are the first-look fast facts of the new Multi, the fourth generation of the legendary “four-bikes-in-one” motorcycle.

1. The new Multistrada V4 is available in three flavors – base, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. The significant difference between the V4 and V4 S models is the addition of:

Marzocchi Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution

Larger 330mm front brake discs squeezed by Brembo Stilema 4-piston calipers

Full LED headlight with daytime running lights and cornering lights

6.5-inch full-color TFT screen

Ducati Connect to connect the bike to a smartphone

Ducati Quick Shift for clutchless up/downshifts

Cruise Control

Vehicle Hold Control for easier starts on hills

The V4 S Sport is further upgraded with “sport livery,” an Akrapovic carbon-fiber and titanium exhaust, and a carbon-fiber mudguard.

2. Powering the new Multistrada lineup is the 1158cc Granturismo engine, which creates 170 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm, and 92 ft/lbs of torque at 8750 rpm. We covered all the details of the engine here, Ducati Multistrada V4 Engine.

3. The drastic difference is that this engine doesn’t use the Desmodromic valve train and instead uses spring valves. This equates to 36,000-mile service intervals for the new MST V4 versus 15,000 miles on the Multistrada 1260 – something many touring riders will appreciate, although many diehard Ducati fans will complain. Ducati says “No other production bike currently available on the market goes that far.” Oil changes are also now 9500 miles vs 7500 miles.

4. The engine also continues to offer four riding modes: Sport (170HP), Touring (170HP), Enduro (115HP), and Urban (115HP).

5. Just as Ducati sidelined the Desmodromic valve train, the Borgo Panigale company also sidelined the trellis frame and the single-sided swingarm. Replacing them are an aluminum monocoque frame and dual-sided swingarm, but designed for increased rigidity and lightness.

6. In regards to weight, the models weigh (ride ready):

529 pounds (V4)

536 pounds (V4 S)

533 pounds (V4 S Sport)

To put these numbers into perspective, the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 base model weighs 512 pounds and the 1260 Enduro 570 pounds.

7. As always, electronics are plentiful on the Multistrada V4. The Ducati arrives with:

Eight-level traction control

Eight-level wheelie control

Thee-level cornering ABS that can be disabled (also shuts off the rear in Enduro mode for rear brake lock-up)

Quickshifter for clutchless up/downshifts (S model only)

Vehicle Hold Control for easy starts on hills (S models only)

Radar Control (S models only), which allows the bike to have adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection (a first for a motorcycle)

8. Typical of Ducati, the base V4 arrives with a 50mm, upside-down fork that’s fully adjustable, along with a Marzocchi monoshock. The S models arrive with semi-active Marzocchi suspensions controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system. The DSS provides electronic adjustment of the preload and hydraulic brakes in compression and extension of the rear shock absorber. Ducati says “fine adjustment takes place instantly and is integrated into the Riding Modes or can be personalized via the on-board computer.” The semi-active system interfaces with the sensors to “read” riding style and road surface conditions and, continuously, adjusting the setting.

9. For the first time, the DSS suspension features a new Autoleveling function. This recognizes the bike’s load and then autonomously adjusts the setting and is offered in addition to the options already available: rider only, rider with luggage, rider with passenger, or rider with passenger and luggage.

10. Suspension travel remains the same as the Multistrada 1260 with 6.7 inches up front but grows to just over 7 inches out back. Ground clearance is now 8.6 inches, up from the 1260 Enduro’s clearance of 8.1 inches.

11. Gone are the 17-inch wheels on the former Multistrada 1260. Like the 1260 Enduro, all V4 S versions arrive with 19-inch front/17-inch rear light-allow cast wheels. The bikes arrive with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires (120/70 19 up front; 170/60 17 out back). Spoked wheels are available from the factory. This means all Multistrada’s in the 2021 lineup – 950, 950 S, 1260 Enduro, and all V4s – arrive with the 19/17-inch wheel setup. None are available with the traditional street-going 17/17 setup.

12. The Multistrada V4’s ergonomics were tweaked to place the rider in a more “dominant” position that caters to both on-road and standing off-road riding stances.

13. The V4 arrives with a two-position adjustable seat: 33 and 33.9 inches.

14. The dashboard and controls of the new V4 models were also updated. The base model features a 5-inch TFT display, and the S models a 6.5-inch display. Ducati says the left control now allows “even easier and quicker menu navigation.” Riding Modes can be selected thanks to the new “Mode” button. On S models, the Adaptive Cruise Control is entrusted to the classic dedicated button to which the + and – buttons are added. These are used to increase or decrease the distance the rider wants to keep from the vehicle in front.

15. The fuel tank holds 5.8 gallons – up from the 1260’s 5.2-gallon tank, but down from the 1260 Enduro’s 7.9 gallons.

16. Another new addition includes a storage area over the fuel tank that houses USB port and room for a mobile phone. The right side of the dashboard also features a 12V power socket. The Hands-Free Ignition returns.

17. The design has changed drastically over previous generation Multistradas, including sharper lines that mimic the sportier side of the bike, aerodynamic slots on the fairings, and a lack of rear side fairings that expose the trellis-style upper seat frame.

18. The 2021 Multistrada V4 will be available in four colorways:

Ducati Red with glossy black wheels (base)

Ducati Red with glossy black wheels with red tag (S)

Aviator Grey with glossy black wheels with red tag (S)

Sport Livery with glossy black wheels (S Sport)

19. Pricing has yet to be set. Ducati says the bikes will be available in dealerships in January 2021.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Specs:

MULTISTRADA V4 MULTISTRADA V4 S MULTISTRADA V4 S SPORT ENGINE TYPE V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid-cooled DISPLACEMENT 1,158 cc (71 cu in) 1,158 cc (71 cu in) 1,158 cc (71 cu in) BORE X STROKE 83 mm x 53.5 mm 83 mm x 53.5 mm 83 mm x 53.5 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 14.0:1 14.0:1 14.0:1 POWER 170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,500 rpm 170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,500 rpm 170 hp (125 kW) @ 10,500 rpm TORQUE 12.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) @ 8,750 rpm 12.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) @ 8,750 rpm 12.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) @ 8,750 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system, Ø eq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Electronic fuel injection system, Ø eq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Electronic fuel injection system, Ø eq 46 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system EXHAUST Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed 6 speed 6 speed PRIMARY DRIVE Straight cut gears, ratio 1.8:1 Straight cut gears, ratio 1.8:1 Straight cut gears, ratio 1.8:1 RATIO 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=23/29, 6=25/27 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=23/29, 6=25/27 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=23/29, 6=25/27 FINAL DRIVE Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z42 CLUTCH Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run CHASSIS FRAME Aluminum monocoque frame Aluminum monocoque frame Aluminum monocoque frame FRONT SUSPENSION Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Ø 50 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension FRONT WHEEL Light alloy cast, 3″ x 19″ Light alloy cast, 3″ x 19″ Light alloy cast, 3″ x 19″ FRONT TYRE Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminum double-sided swingarm Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminum double-sided swingarm Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminum double-sided swingarm REAR WHEEL Light alloy cast, 4.5″ x 17″ Light alloy cast, 4.5″ x 17″ Light alloy cast, 4.5″ x 17″ REAR TYRE Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 WHEEL TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 170 mm / 180 mm (6.7 in / 7.1 in) 170 mm / 180 mm (6.7 in / 7.1 in) 170 mm / 180 mm (6.7 in / 7.1 in) FRONT BRAKE 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M50 Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS REAR BRAKE Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS INSTRUMENTATION 5″ TFT color display 6.5″ TFT color display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system 6.5″ TFT color display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS DRY WEIGHT 215 kg (474 lb) 218 kg (481 lb) 217 kg (478 lb) KERB WEIGHT* 240 kg (529 lb) 243 kg (536 lb) 242 kg (533 lb) SEAT HEIGHT Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) WHEELBASE 1,567 mm (61.7 in) 1,567 mm (61.7 in) 1,567 mm (61.7 in) RAKE 24.5° 24.5° 24.5° TRAIL 102.5 mm (4.0 in) 102.5 mm (4.0 in) 102.5 mm (4.0 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 22 l (5.8 US gal) 22 l (5.8 US gal) 22 l (5.8 US gal) NUMBER OF SEATS 2 2 2 EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Brake Light Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Cornering Light, Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Cornering Light, Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control STANDARD EQUIPMENT Backlit handlebar switches, 5″ TFT color display Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-free, Backlit handlebar switches, 6.5″ TFT color display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system, Full LED headlight Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-free, Backlit handlebar switches, 6.5″ TFT color display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system, Full LED headlight, Carbon fiber front mudguard, Type-approved Akrapovic muffler

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Photo Gallery